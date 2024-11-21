Heimar Hf.: Nominations For The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Nomination Committee of Heimar hf. ("Heimar" or the "Company") invites submissions of candidacies and nominations for the Board of Directors of Heimar in connection with the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Please note that the deadline for submitting candidacies and nominations to the Committee is Thursday, December 5, 2024. Submissions should be sent to ... . The Committee's nominations for the Board of Directors will be published alongside the announcement of the Annual General Meeting, which, according to the Company's Articles of Association, must be issued with at least three weeks' notice.

Further information can be found on the Company's website at .

The Nomination Committee of Heima hf.