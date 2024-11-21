Global Flexographic Printing Market Set For 7.2% Growth, Reaching $8.38 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flexographic Printing Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The flexographic printing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, projected to increase from $5.87 billion in 2023 to $6.34 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as enhanced cost-effectiveness, high-speed printing capabilities, versatility in substrate use, quality and consistency, and the expansion of the packaging industry.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Flexographic Printing Market ?

The flexographic printing market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, expected to reach $8.38 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to the rising demand for sustainable packaging, the rapid expansion of e-commerce, the globalization of brands, changing advertising and labeling requirements, and an increasing emphasis on short-run printing.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Flexographic Printing Market?

The increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the flexographic printing market in the future. The pharmaceutical industry encompasses the sector focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical drugs. Flexographic printing offers significant advantages in pharmaceutical packaging applications by ensuring efficiency, quality, and versatility, enabling faster production speeds while minimizing the risk of smudging, and being well-suited for maintaining consistent print quality over extended print runs.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Flexographic Printing Market?

Key players in the flexographic printing market include Westrock Company, Amcor Limited, Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., Rotatek Printing Machinery Co. Ltd., BOBST Group SA, Koenig & Bauer AG, Windmöller & Hölscher Corp., Komori Corporation, Flint Group Holding S.A., SOMA Engineering S.p.A., Mark Andy Inc., MPS Systems B.V., Gallus Holding AG, Star Flex International Limited, Nilpeter A/S, Edale Holdings Limited, Comexi Group S.A., Nuova Gidue S.p.A., Tresu Group A/S, R.K. Label Printing Machinery Private Limited, Aim Machintechnik Pvt. Ltd., Wolverine Flexographic LLC, OMET S.p.A., Allstein GmbH, Shanghai Printyoung International Industry Co. Ltd., Polygraph Limited, Shanghai Liu Xiang General Equipments Co. Ltd., Orient Sogyo Co. Ltd., Uteco S.p.A., Codimag S.p.A., Anderson & Vreeland Inc., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Flexographic Printing Market Size?

Key players in the flexographic printing market are focusing on developing new products, such as LED platemaking equipment, to secure a competitive advantage. LED platemaking equipment refers to the machinery and devices utilized in the process of producing printing plates using light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

What Are The Segments In The Global Flexographic Printing Market?

1) By Printing Equipment: Narrow Web, Medium Web, Sheet Fed

2) By Technology: Automatic, Semi-Automatic

3) By Application: Corrugated Boxes, Folding Carton, Flexible Packaging, Labels, Print Media

4) By End User Industry: Industrial, Print Media, Food And Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceutical, Others

Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the Flexographic Printing Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Flexographic Printing Market Defined?

Flexographic printing is a contemporary printing method that produces raised images on various materials using a flexible printing plate attached to a plate cylinder. The ink is applied to the substrate by rapidly rotating the inked flexible plate. This technique is commonly employed for printing large volumes of labels and packaging.

The Flexographic Printing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Flexographic Printing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Flexographic Printing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into flexographic printing market size, flexographic printing market drivers and trends, flexographic printing competitors' revenues, and flexographic printing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

