Global Firefighting Aircraft Market Set For 8.8% Growth, Reaching $13.42 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Firefighting Aircraft Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The firefighting aircraft market has experienced substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $8.77 billion in 2023 to $9.57 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rising frequency of wildfires, the expansion of the urban-wildland interface, government funding for fire management, growing environmental concerns and regulations, and international cooperation in fire suppression efforts.

How Big Is the Global Firefighting Aircraft Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The firefighting aircraft market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $13.42 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth during the forecast period is attributed to the effects of climate change on wildfires, advancements in next-generation fire retardants, a heightened emphasis on early detection, the global expansion of wildland-urban interfaces, and increased government investments in preparedness.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Firefighting Aircraft Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

What Is Driving the Growth of the Firefighting Aircraft Market?

The increasing incidence of wildfires is projected to drive the growth of the firefighting aircraft market in the future. A wildfire is an unplanned fire that occurs in natural areas, such as forests or grasslands. These fires can be ignited by human activities or natural events like lightning and can occur at any time or place. Firefighting aircraft are deployed to contain the spread of these fires and reduce damage. Consequently, a rising number of wildfires will lead to greater demand for firefighting aircraft.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Firefighting Aircraft Market Share?

Key players in the firefighting aircraft market include Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus, Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Marsh Aviation Company, Leonardo S.p.A., Textron Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Bombardier Inc., Conair Group Inc., SEI Industries Ltd., Sabena Technics Group, Kaman Corporation, Erickson Incorporated, Viking Air Limited, Neptune Aviation Services Inc., Isolair Inc., AeroFlite Inc., Air Tractor Inc., Dauntless Air LLC, Coulson Aircrane Ltd., ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., Martin Aircraft Company Limited, United Aeronautical Corporation, Aerial Fire Control Pty Ltd, Airgrup Helicopter Services S.L

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Firefighting Aircraft Market Size?

Leading companies in the firefighting aircraft market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions, such as autonomous firefighting helicopters, to improve their capabilities and enhance firefighting operations. An autonomous firefighting helicopter is equipped with advanced technologies and automation systems that enable it to function without direct human control.

How Is the Global Firefighting Aircraft Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fixed Wing, Multi-Rotor

2) By Water Capacity: Less Than 5,000 Ltr, 5,000–10,000 Ltr, More than 10,000 Ltr

3) By Application: Firefighting Organizations, Military, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Firefighting Aircraft Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Firefighting Aircraft Market?

A firefighting aircraft is a specially designed aircraft utilized for water bombing and spraying water on high-intensity fire locations. These aircraft provide aerial support to ground firefighters, serving as essential surveillance tools that enhance safety during aviation operations.

The Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Firefighting Aircraft Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into firefighting aircraft market size, firefighting aircraft market drivers and trends, firefighting aircraft competitors' revenues, and firefighting aircraft market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Military Transport Aircraft Global Market Report 2024



Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2024



Aircraft Electrification Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.