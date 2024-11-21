Global Automotive Turbocharger Market To Reach US$ 34.79 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.6% Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global automotive turbocharger market
, valued at US$ 15.40 billion in 2023, is poised for robust growth, with projections indicating it will exceed US$ 34.79 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.
Request of this Sample Report Here:-
Turbochargers, integral to enhancing engine performance and fuel
efficiency, are witnessing surging demand driven by global emission regulations, the shift towards lightweight vehicles, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the automotive sector. As the world moves towards sustainable mobility solutions, turbocharged engines are becoming a preferred choice among automakers to meet stringent efficiency standards without compromising performance.
Market Dynamics
Driver: Stringent Emission Norms Acts a Catalyst for Turbocharger Market Growth
The automotive turbocharger market is fundamentally driven by stringent global emission norms. In an era marked by heightened environmental awareness and regulatory pressures, the automotive industry faces a significant challenge: to reduce emissions while maintaining, or even enhancing, vehicle performance. This imperative has catalyzed the rapid development and adoption of turbocharging technologies. Turbochargers, by design, enable more efficient combustion by forcing extra compressed air into the combustion chamber, thereby increasing the engine's efficiency and power output. This efficiency is crucial in meeting the rigorous standards set by emission regulations worldwide, such as the Euro 6 norms in Europe, and equivalent standards in other major markets. These regulations mandate significant reductions in harmful emissions like nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter from vehicles.
As countries tighten these norms, automotive manufacturers are increasingly turning to turbochargers as a viable solution to comply without compromising on engine performance. The technology is particularly relevant in the context of downsizing engine capacities – a prevalent strategy where smaller engines are boosted to achieve the power output of larger engines, resulting in lower emissions and improved fuel economy.
For further information, please contact:
Top Players in the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market
BorgWarner Inc.
Bullseye Power Turbo Chargers
Continental AG
Cummins Inc.
Garrett Motion Inc.
HKS Co., Ltd
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger
IHI Corporation
Magnum Performance Turbos Inc.
Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.
Precision Turbo and Engine
Man Energy Solutions
MAHLE GMBH
Melett Ltd.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Turbo Type
Single-Turbo
Twin-Turbo
Twin-Scroll Turbo
Variable Geometry Turbo
Variable Twin Scroll Turbo
Wastegate
Electric Turbo
By Vehicle Type
Passenger
Commercial
Sports Car
By Propulsion Type
Petrol
Diesel
CNG & LPG
By Distribution Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Download Sample PDF Report@-
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN21112024003118003196ID1108909678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.