LG Innotek Shines On Global Stage With Automotive Lighting Innovations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Front lighting module 'Nexlide A+' wins CES 2025 Innovation Award

Industry's first application of surface light source to front lighting module, making it 40% slimmer and increasing brightness fivefold CEO Moon: "We will grow the automotive lighting module business into a billion-dollar by 2030."

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

LG Innotek

(CEO Moon, Hyuksoo) has been awarded the Consumer Show (CES) Innovation Award, winning global recognition for its unrivalled vehicle lighting technology.

On November 21, 2024, LG Innotek announced that its 'Nexlide A+ automotive lighting module' received the CES 2025 Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in the United States.

Image with vehicle front lighting module 'Nexlide A+'

Continue Reading

In the lead up to each year's CES, the CTA presents Innovation Awards to select products and services of exhibitors that stand out for their technology, aesthetics, and innovation.

The 'Nexlide A+' is a product in LG Innotek's Nexlide series, a brand devoted to automotive lighting solutions. It is the first lighting module in the industry to apply a surface light source to the front lighting module of a vehicle, capturing widespread attention in the market.

Unlike typical point light sources, a surface light source emits light evenly across the entire surface. LG Innotek has secured more than 700 patents related to this technology, establishing leadership in this field.

For a vehicle lighting module using a conventional point light source to achieve a similar effect to a surface light source, a separate component is required to spread the light from the point light source evenly, such as a light guide. In addition, the air gap, which is a layer of air required for light diffusion, needs to be thicker.

The front lighting module, due to being located at the front of the vehicle, is exposed to high temperatures and needs to be equipped with a heat dissipation structure to remove heat. This makes existing point light source products bulky, which limits design flexibility.

In comparison, the 'Nexlide A+' uses LG Innotek's unique surface light source technology to produce uniform brightness without such additional components, which also makes the module 40% slimmer than the existing product. This allows for efficient space utilization and greater flexibility in vehicle design.

In addition, the heat dissipation performance has been further improved by applying high heat-resistant resin coating and film technology. Brightness has also been increased fivefold compared to conventional rear-facing lighting products, meeting the global legal standard of 500cd (candela, a unit representing the brightness of a light source) for daytime running lights (DRLs).

Automotive lighting modules, including the 'Nexlide A+', form a core part of LG Innotek's Automotive components business, alongside sensing and communication components. To date, the company has completed more than 140 projects with domestic and foreign automotive brands and accumulated more than 150 orders. Over the past 10 years, it has recorded an average annual sales growth rate of 47%.

Looking ahead, LG Innotek plans to expand its lineup of rear-lighting modules to include front-lighting models. By 2025, the company also aims to develop "pixel lighting" technology, which features small, three-dimensional lights arranged in a grid-like pattern. This advancement is expected to facilitate communication between vehicles(V2V) and pedestrians(V2P) enhancing safety and interaction.

LG Innotek CEO Moon, Hyuksoo

said, "LG Innotek is solidifying its position in the global market as a total solution provider of future mobility components." He also added, "With innovative products, we will grow the automotive lighting module business into a trillion-dollar industry by 2030, delivering unique value to our customers."

In January next year, LG Innotek will present a range of differentiated products at CES 2025, including the 'Nexlide A+' and other vehicle lighting modules as well as LiDAR (Light Detection Ranging) and sensing components for autonomous driving applications.

Photo -

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED