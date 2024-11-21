Intelligent Innovation, Green Navigation: Apextire 2024 China Tire Annual Awards Officially Launched

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The "ApexTire 2024 China Tire Annual Awards" has officially kicked off on November 20th , with the theme "Intelligent Innovation, Green Navigation"! Organized by Tirechina , the event is supported by authoritative institutions and numerous mainstream outlets.

Since its inception in 2020, the ApexTire China Tire Annual Awards has been successfully held for five consecutive years. With the mission of "Setting Industry Benchmarks, Inspiring the Future of the Industry," the awards aim to guide advancements in tire products and technology. They strive to infuse new vitality into the sustainable development of the industry and foster cross-sector innovation.

As a national-level selection event with significant scale and influence in the tire and automotive aftermarket industries, the ApexTire China Tire Annual Awards is widely regarded as the "Annual Oscars" of the industry. It is led by international giants and joined by renowned Chinese independent brands, fostering cross-sector integration and serving as a hallmark of quality and industry stature.

Adhering to an open, impartial, and fair selection mechanism, ApexTire 2024 summarizes the achievements in branding, technology, and product development within the tire and automotive aftermarket industries over the past year. It records the footprints of industrial innovation in technology and business models, striving to present a comprehensive view of the market's brand landscape. The awards aim to provide channel terminals and consumers with objective insights into brand development within the industry, helping users make more informed purchasing decisions.

Developing New Quality Productivity in Services

Amid profound global industrial restructuring and the wave of the new energy revolution, how will the tire industry embark on a new journey of high-quality development? ApexTire 2024 seeks to provide answers to these questions. Under the theme of "Intelligent Innovation, Green Navigation," it is set to ignite a transformative storm where intelligence and green initiatives intertwine, driving the industry toward a qualitative leap along the paths of technological innovation and sustainability.

Empowering Chinese modernization through the development of new quality productivity in services and deepening industrial chain interaction and cross-sector integration are the key highlights of ApexTire 2024 . This year's awards establish five core evaluation dimensions for brands: innovation-driven development, market synergy, user experience, industry leadership, and green growth.

The selection process for ApexTire 2024 begins with a qualification screening for corporate applicants and authoritative third-party quality testing results (with veto power). It proceeds through the following stages: online user voting (30%), professional market research (20%), expert mentor panel evaluation (40%), and media observation and review (10%). Using big data and intelligent algorithms to generate the ApexTire Brand Honor Index , the final rankings for the ApexTire 2024 China Tire Annual Awards will be determined grand awards ceremony will take place in March 2025 , unveiling the results to a global audience.

Empowering a New Cross-Industry Ecosystem

ApexTire 2024 is dedicated to fostering interaction within the tire industry chain and elevating cross-industry integration with applications in automotive, equipment, and other sectors to new heights. The initiative aims to expand its influence across automotive manufacturing, construction machinery, logistics and transportation, vehicle maintenance, and among distributors and vehicle owners. It seeks to share the industry's success stories and amplify its positive voices.

The "2024 Automotive Service Competitiveness Awards" , jointly launched by Shanyang Auto and NEV Insight , and co-hosted by China Lubricant Information Network and Tirechina , will be held in conjunction with the ApexTire 2024 China Tire Annual Awards . This event will conduct in-depth research and authoritative evaluations to comprehensively assess and honor outstanding brands, products, and services in fields such as tires, lubricants, batteries, automotive repair chains, and automotive culture.

Intelligent Innovation, Green Navigation

Diligent and forward-thinking, progressing with the times. In today's China, innovation and creativity continue to drive social development and progress. In 2023, our focus was on "New Quality, New Momentum," envisioning a grand blueprint for the future of the tire industry. By 2024, this vision is no longer just a directional guide but emphasizes tangible actions and impactful results.

"Intelligent Innovation" highlights the importance of technological innovation as the core driver of new-quality productivity in an AI-powered intelligent era. Tire companies must not only strive for breakthroughs in product performance but also achieve comprehensive upgrades in production and service models through intelligent transformation. It reflects the strategic wisdom of enterprises navigating dramatic market changes, advocating for innovation in products and services to enhance market value and customer experience, ultimately cultivating and advancing new-quality productivity.

"Green Navigation" focuses on the transition to low-carbon and environmentally friendly practices against the backdrop of the new energy revolution, driving sustainable development. By optimizing product development and production processes, the initiative promotes energy conservation and emissions reduction across the entire industry chain. It sets a green benchmark for the industry and aligns with high-quality development to support Chinese modernization.

