Global Electric Vehicle Bearing Market To Reach US$ 64.73 Billion By 2032, Registering A Remarkable CAGR Of 32.14%

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global electric vehicle (EV) bearing is poised for unprecedented growth, with its valuation surging from US$ 5.27 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$ 64.73 billion by 2032, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.14% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-The rapid adoption of electric worldwide, propelled by stringent environmental regulations, incentives, and advancements in EV technology, has significantly boosted the demand for specialized bearings tailored to the unique requirements of electric drivetrains. EV bearings play a pivotal role in enhancing vehicle efficiency, reducing friction, and ensuring durability in high-speed, high-temperature operating conditions.Market DynamicsDriver: Traditional or ICE Bearings are Not compatible with Electric VehicleThe automotive industry is currently experiencing a significant transformation with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). As these vehicles gain traction in the EV-bearing market, it becomes essential to understand the intricacies of their components, especially when contrasting them with their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. Electric vehicle bearings are subjected to a temperature range that's approximately 20% higher than what traditional ICE bearings encounter. This increased temperature gradient is largely attributed to their close proximity to the electric motor and the high-speed rotations they undergo. Consequently, this necessitates a deviation in material composition and the type of lubrication used. When it comes to speed and load dynamics, a significant 85% of EVs operate at higher RPMs compared to traditional vehicles. This operational characteristic demands bearings that are adept at managing increased speeds and axial loads.Our research indicates that when traditional bearings are deployed in an EV setting, they exhibit a 30% decline in their expected lifespan. This reduction can be attributed to the distinctive operational stresses that EVs impose on these components. Material composition is another domain witnessing a shift in the global EV bearing market. A substantial 70% of EV manufacturers are now gravitating towards ceramic hybrid bearings. Their preference stems from these bearings' superior ability to endure higher temperatures and their enhanced resistance to electrical arcing.Apart from this, electric vehicles inherently have a quieter operational profile compared to ICE vehicles. This difference has set consumer expectations, with a whopping 90% anticipating a more silent ride from EVs. This expectation underscores the need for low-noise bearings in electric vehicles. Additionally, lubrication practices for EVs diverge from those of traditional vehicles. The greases that have been standard for ICE bearings don't cut EVs. A staggering 95% of EV manufacturers are now advocating the use of specialty lubricants to thwart premature wear and tear.For further insights and detailed analysis, please contact:Top Players in the Global Electric Vehicle Bearing MarketAB SKFC&U Group Co., Ltd.Fersa Bearings S.A.ILJIN Co., Ltd.JTEKT CorporationNachi-Fujikoshi Corp.NBC Bearings (NEI Ltd.)NMB Technologies CorporationNRB Bearings LimitedNSK Ltd.NTN CorporationSchaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KGThe Timken CompanyZhejiang XCC Group Co., Ltd.Other prominent playersMarket Segmentation Overview:By TypeBattery Electric Vehicle (BEV)Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)By ProductRoller BearingTapered Roller BearingNeedle Roller BearingCylindrical Roller BearingOtherBall BearingDeep Groove Ball BearingAngular Contact BearingSelf-Aligning Ball BearingOtherComposite BearingOthersBy MaterialSteelCeramicPolymerOtherBy Sale ChannelOEMsAftermarketBy Vehicle CategoryPassenger VehicleCommercial VehicleBy ApplicationGearbox/TransmissionMotorE-AxleWheelOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaThe USCanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanSouth KoreaAustralia & New ZealandASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & AfricaUAESaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaRest of MEASouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 