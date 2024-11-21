Kuwait Oil Price Up 54 Cents To USD 73.78 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by 54 cents to hit USD 73.78 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to USD 73.24 per barrel on Tuesday, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Thursday. At the global market, fell by 50 cents to USD 72.81 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate by 52 cents to USD 68.87 pb. (end) km

