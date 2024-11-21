(MENAFNEditorial) Graz, Austria & Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, 21 November 2024, Massive Media: MCI Mining Construction International GmbH (MCI), a global leader in mining, earthmoving, and material handling machinery, and Within Construction for General Contracting Co. (Within Construction), a premier EPC contractor based in Saudi Arabia, are proud to announce the signing of a Strategic Cooperation and Distribution Agreement. This landmark partnership is set to deliver advanced, integrated solutions to the rapidly expanding mining and construction sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The agreement combines MCI’s cutting-edge design and engineering expertise with Within Construction’s robust local market knowledge and execution capabilities. Together, the two companies will provide comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of the Saudi market, leveraging MCI’s world-class machinery and Within Construction’s on-site project management and assembly proficiencies.



Driven by a shared vision to become the leading provider of mining, earthmoving, and material handling equipment and services in Saudi Arabia, this collaboration is poised to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs through state-of-the-art equipment. The partnership also emphasizes the importance of tailored solutions, ensuring that machinery and services are custom-built to meet the unique demands of the Saudi market.



Furthermore, the collaboration leverages the strong on-ground presence and execution capabilities of Within Construction, underscoring the significance of local expertise in driving success.



“This partnership represents a significant opportunity to align our strengths and deliver unparalleled value to our customers in Saudi Arabia,” said Eng. Alfred Topf, CEO of MCI. “By combining our engineering excellence with Within Construction’s local expertise, we are poised to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, reliable equipment in this dynamic market.”



Eng. Naif Al Jabr, Chairman of Within Construction, added, “We are excited to partner with MCI, whose reputation for innovation and quality is well known. This agreement will enable us to offer comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients and support the Kingdom’s ambitious infrastructure and industrial development goals.”



Mr. Goran Latkovic, as the central leader of this strategic partnership, will oversee the coordination of marketing strategies and operational activities, ensuring seamless collaboration and alignment between MCI and Within Construction. Mr. Latkovic brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of both markets, which will be crucial in driving the success of this partnership.



Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Latkovic stated, “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence. We are combining our strengths to deliver solutions that will set new standards in the industry. I look forward to leading this joint effort and ensuring that our customers in Saudi Arabia benefit from the best in mining and material handling technology.”





