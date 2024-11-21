8th Annual HR Tech Saudi Summit Champions AI-driven HR Transformation

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) HR and Tech Leaders Gather in Riyadh for Groundbreaking Discussions on AI’s Role in Workforce Evolution in KSA



Riyadh, November 20th 2024: The 8th Annual HR Tech Saudi Summit, organised by QnA International, concluded successfully at Voco Riyadh, sparking insightful dialogues on the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in human resources across the Kingdom. The event, themed ‘Explainable AI (XAI): The Evolution of Talent and Technology’ brought together 500 of Saudi Arabia’s top HR and Tech leaders, including prominent executives from diverse industries, to share best practices and address key challenges shaping the future of work in Saudi Arabia.



Over two days of thought-provoking sessions, panel discussions, and solution showcases, the Summit highlighted how Saudi Arabia’s commitment to digital transformation aligns with Vision 2030. Leading C-suite executives studied the role of AI in areas such as employee engagement, talent development, and digital learning.



International Keynote speaker from Canada, Dan Pontefract, who is a 5 times Award Winning author and a Leadership Strategist, captivated audiences with his insights on culture transformation, "This summit exemplifies what HR Tech conferences aspire to be. From AI discussions to enriching networking opportunities, the connections here are as dynamic as the topics. ‘Awesome and interactive’ are fitting words to describe the experience. I would rate it a solid 9.9—an unmissable event for anyone in the industry."



One of the most anticipated segments of the event was the inaugural Kingdom’s HR Tech Awards. Recognizing outstanding achievements across categories like Employee Engagement, Talent Development, and HR Technology Innovation, the awards celebrated organizations that excel in integrating technology to enhance HR functions and employee experiences.



HR TECH Saudi Summit 2024 sponsors were jubilant at the outcome of the show. Tanzeel Rahman, Managing Director at Great Place to Work Middle East, said "Thank you to the entire QnA team for yet another remarkable summit. I look forward to further collaborations to drive our shared mission of enhancing workplaces across the region."



Aarti Mohan, Senior Director Business Development Cloud Applications – ECEMEA, from Oracle agreed, " Our team was impressed with the high standard of the event and the overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees. We’re excited to continue our partnership to create meaningful impact within the industry.”



Prominent CHROs from some of the most forward-thinking companies from Saudi Arabia were part of the event shared their best practices in digital transformation for HR within their organisations.



Mohammed Alassmari, Chief People and Culture Officer at SPIMACO, added "This conference has been a hub of ideas and connections. From engaging sessions to high-quality networking, every aspect was meticulously crafted. If I had to rate it, it would easily be a 12 out of 10."



Abdulaziz Alshehri, Vice President of Human Capital at ESNAD, appreciated the expert insights shared, noting, "A superb gathering that offered a depth of knowledge and an unparalleled platform for networking with HR and transformation leaders. I look forward to attending again in the future."



Ibrahim Abuzinadah, Chief People Officer at Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, who also won the Kingdom HR Tech Leader of the Year, highlighted the event’s role in advancing HR in the Kingdom, and said “AI's transformative impact on HR was powerfully evident throughout this summit. The thoughtfulness of the organizers brought together diverse industries and perspectives, creating a deeply inspiring event. On behalf of all attendees, I extend my thanks for this exceptional experience."



Longtime attendee Magdolin Boukhary, Chief People Officer at EVIQ, expressed appreciation for the summit’s enduring quality commenting "For eight years, this summit has been a source of insights and connection within the HR field. This year was no different—every session was crafted with precision, making it a valuable experience that I look forward to each year."



Sidh NC, Director of QnA International and organizer of the event, emphasized the growing importance of AI literacy among HR professionals: “The HR Tech Saudi Summit 2024 has been a testament to the commitment of Saudi HR leaders to embrace AI responsibly, prioritize ethical governance, and cultivate a digitally savvy workforce. By focusing on Explainable AI, we are enabling organizations to leverage technology in a way that’s transparent and empowering for employees.”



