2025'S Biggest Fintech & Payments’ Trends Unveiled By Juniper Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Research , the foremost experts in the fintech and payments market, is proud to reveal the 10 trends that are poised to transform the financial landscape in 2025.
Juniper Research's VP of Fintech market Research, Nick Maynard, commented:“Fintech and payments is changing rapidly, with alternative payment methods gaining popularity, fraud presenting a bigger challenge than ever, and regulations evolving quickly. As such, Juniper Research predicts that 2025 will see dramatic shifts, with these 10 trends representing the most impactful developments.”
Top Ten Fintech & Payments Trends 2025
Each year, Juniper Research's team of market experts identify the key trends that will drive the fintech market for the year ahead.
For 2025, the prevailing trends are: Apple NFC
to Boost Competition in Digital Wallets Virtual Cards
to Revolutionise B2B Expenses and Procurement Behavioural Biometrics
Driving Shift to Passive ID Verification eCommerce Merchants
to Adopt 'Glocal' Payments Regtech
to Accelerate Amid BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) Compliance Challenges Banks
to Invest in PSD3 and PSR1 Readiness Capital One's Acquisition
of Discover to Challenge Visa & Mastercard Wero and Instant Payments
Harmonisation to Transform European Payments AI Hype
to Diminish as Fraud and Identity Drive Innovation Sustainable Fintech
Becomes Key Differentiator for Banks
Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global financial sector, retained by many of the world's leading banks, intermediaries and providers.
