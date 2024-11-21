2025'S Biggest Fintech & Payments’ Trends Unveiled By Juniper Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Research , the foremost experts in the fintech and payments market, is proud to reveal the 10 trends that are poised to transform the landscape in 2025.

Juniper Research's VP of Fintech Research, Nick Maynard, commented:“Fintech and payments is changing rapidly, with alternative payment methods gaining popularity, fraud presenting a bigger challenge than ever, and regulations evolving quickly. As such, Juniper Research predicts that 2025 will see dramatic shifts, with these 10 trends representing the most impactful developments.”

Top Ten Fintech & Payments Trends 2025

Each year, Juniper Research's team of market experts identify the key trends that will drive the fintech market for the year ahead.

For 2025, the prevailing trends are:

to Boost Competition in Digital Walletsto Revolutionise B2B Expenses and ProcurementDriving Shift to Passive ID Verificationto Adopt 'Glocal' Paymentsto Accelerate Amid BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) Compliance Challengesto Invest in PSD3 and PSR1 Readinessof Discover to Challenge Visa & MastercardHarmonisation to Transform European Paymentsto Diminish as Fraud and Identity Drive InnovationBecomes Key Differentiator for Banks

Learn more about each of these trends by downloading our free whitepaper .

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global financial sector, retained by many of the world's leading banks, intermediaries and providers.

For further details please contact Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: ...