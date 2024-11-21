75Th Nat'l Book Award Ceremony Celebrates Writers' Achievements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The 75th National Award ceremony was held in New York, honoring a group of writers for their achievements that reflect the diversity and richness of contemporary literature.

The ceremony, held by US National Book Foundation, was attended by a group of cultural figures, movie stars and musicians on Wednesday evening.

The awards went to American novelist Percival Everett for his (James) in the novel category, Taiwanese author Yang Shuang-zi for her novel (Taiwan Travelogue: A Novel) in translated literature category, and anthropologist Jason De Leon for his book (Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling) in the non-fiction category.

The awards also included the American poet of Arab origin, Lena Tuffaha, for her collection (Something about Living) in the poetry category, in addition to the American-Syrian author, Shifa Safadi, for her novel (Kareem Between) in young people's literature category.

The Kuwaiti novelist, Bothayna Al-Essa, was among the finalists for the award in translated literature category for her novel (The Book Censor's Library), published by Restless Books and translated by Sawad Hussain and Ranya Abdulrahman.

Al-Essa's Arabic novel was published in 2019 by Arab Scientific Publishers and Takween Publications, and was included in the list of 100 Books to Read in 2024 by the American Time magazine.

The National Book Award is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the US, awarded annually since 1950, celebrating literary creativity and supporting writers and authors in several categories, including novels, non-fiction, poetry, translated literature, and young people's literature. (end)

