2024 WIC & Light Of Internet Expo Kicks Off In Wuzhen, Zhejiang

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WUZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A news report from CRIOnline:

2024 WIC & Light of Internet Expo

Continue Reading

The 2024 World Internet Conference & Light of Internet Expo (WICEXPO)

kicked off in Wuzhen on November 19, 2024. As an important part of the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, WICEXPO consists of five major sections: the exhibition itself, a launching area for new products and technologies, an industry talent fair, industry matchmaking, and 'Xinguang' products, all showcasing the latest achievements in the global internet landscape and new AI technologies and products. 665 enterprises and institutions have come to take part in the exhibition from within China and across 53 countries and regions.

The 2024 World Internet Conference & Light of Internet Expo (WICEXPO)

kicked off in Wuzhen on November 19, 2024. As an important part of the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, WICEXPO consists of five major sections: the exhibition itself, a launching area for new products and technologies, an industry talent fair, industry matchmaking, and 'Xinguang' products, all showcasing the latest achievements in the global internet landscape and new AI technologies and products. 665 enterprises and institutions have come to take part in the exhibition from within China and across 53 countries and regions.

Also this year for the first time ever, WICEXPO is offering specially designed exhibition routes: Digital and Intelligent Industry Insight, the Science and Technology Exploration Tour, the Special Interest Points

Discovery Tour, the AI Intelligent World, and the Future Life Experience.

Over 50 smart interactive experience projects, 100 product and technology launches, and five specialized industrial cooperation matchmaking events have also been planned as part of WICEXPO. 50 digital economy enterprises and public institutions are attending the exhibition and looking to fill more than 500 job positions. Finally, WICEXPO will showcase 20 'Xinguang' products and ten 'Xingyao' scenarios to round out what promises to be an exceptional platform for cutting-edge global internet scientific and technological achievements.

SOURCE CRIOnline

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED