Vow ASA: EX. SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS IN RIGHTS ISSUE TODAY
Date
11/21/2024 2:00:56 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer name: Vow ASA
Ex. date: 21 November 2024
Type of corporate action: Rights issue
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
MENAFN21112024004107003653ID1108909415
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.