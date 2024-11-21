عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vow ASA: EX. SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS IN RIGHTS ISSUE TODAY


11/21/2024 2:00:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer name: Vow ASA

Ex. date: 21 November 2024

Type of corporate action: Rights issue

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.




MENAFN21112024004107003653ID1108909415


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search