Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji To Byomkesh Bakshi: Doordarshan's Popular Shows Are Now Available On OTT Here's How To Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The good old days of Shaktimaan, Byomkesh Bakshi, and Mahabharat are back, this time on OTT. India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati launched its OTT app 'Waves' on Wednesday. Users can watch vast archives of Doordarshan and Aakashvani on the app.

Many Doordarshan classics like Ramayan , released in 1987 to Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji , will remain timeless entertainers for many. These shows are now available on the OTT app 'Waves', which can be downloaded on Android and mobiles.

While speaking at the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Navneet Sehgal Chairman Prasar Bharati said that the initiative has been launched to provide clean, family-friendly entertainment on OTT .

“All our (Prasar Bharati) archives are also available. You can relive your childhood by watching your favourite shows,” newswire PTI quoted Sehgal.

How to watch Doordarshan classics on OTT?

People can download and install the Wave OTT mobile app to stream all the Doordarshan and Aakashvani shows. The app offers around 40 live channels, including popular ones from broadcasters such as B4U, ABZY, SAB Group, and 9X Media, as well as news channels such as India Today, News Nation, Republic, ABP News, News24, and NDTV India.

The OTT application has several Doordarshan classics, such as Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji, Byomkesh Bakshi , Arohan, etc. However, a few other popular shows, like Ramayan and Mahabharata, were not visible on the application.

During the 1980s, Doordarshan became a household name. Indian families enthusiastically watched Several Doordarshan shows, including Tamas, Fauji, Hum Saath, etc. According to PTI, the epic TV series set a world record and became the highest-viewed entertainment program globally in 2020. The show was aired again after 33 years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in 2020.

Other popular Doordarshan shows include Mahabharat, Chandrakanta, Alif Laila, Karamchand, Malgudi Days, Captain Vyom, Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne, Bharat ek Khoj, Chandramukhi, Fauji, Bible ki Kahaniyan, Suraag- The Clue, etc.