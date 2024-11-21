Indian Stocks To Stay Flattish For 3 Months As Earnings, Valuations Weigh, Says Goldman

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nov 21 (Reuters) - Indian equities are likely to remain rangebound over the next three months, following their recent slide into correction territory after the worst season in four years and nursing still-high valuations, said.

The Wall Street brokerage, which remains tactically "marketweight" on Indian equities, expects the benchmark Nifty 50 to hit 24,000 points in the next three months, implying a gain of a little under 3% from current levels.

Still, that is a reversal from last month when it had predicted the Nifty would fall about 1% to around 24,500 in three months.

Since that prediction, the Nifty and the BSE Sensex have slipped into the correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from their respective all-time highs on Sept. 27 due to record foreign outflows and underwhelming corporate earnings.

"We expect the market to remain rangebound over the next 3 months and for a back-loaded recovery as growth picks up," Goldman analysts said in a note published late on Tuesday.

They expect the Nifty to hit 27,000 in 12 months, implying a nearly 16% gain from current levels and surpassing its record high of 26,277.35.

However, Goldman said Indian equities run the risk of further de-rating as, despite the recent slide, valuations still remain above a 'fair-value' estimate of 21 times forward earnings (PE).

"Valuations have de-rated 8% after the recent pullback, but still trade at nearly 23x forward PE for MSCI India, which is 1.4 standard deviation above its 10-year mean."

The MSCI India index is also in correction, or down more than 10% from its record high.

Goldman expects Indian companies to post 13%-16% earnings growth over 2025, which is factored into their long-term Nifty target.

For the July-September quarter, around half of the 50 firms on the Nifty have beaten analysts' estimates, the lowest since 20% of companies topped estimates in the March 2020 quarter at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, per data compiled by LSEG. (Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)