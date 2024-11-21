(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Apheresis Equipment Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 4,165.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4,673.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 13,169.1 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Terumo BCT Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Kaneka Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Medica S.p.A., Miltenyi Biotec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hemonetics Corporation, Cerus Corporation, MacoPharma, Gambro, and others. Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Apheresis Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Plasmapheresis Equipment, Photopheresis Equipment, LDL Apheresis Equipment, Others), By Technology (Centrifugation Apheresis, Membrane Filtration Apheresis), By Application (Renal Disease, Neurology, Hematology, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Blood Donation Centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Apheresis Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4,165.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4,673.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13,169.1 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Apheresis Equipment Market @ Apheresis Equipment Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases : The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and renal diseases is driving the demand for apheresis equipment. These conditions often require therapeutic apheresis procedures to manage symptoms and improve patient outcomes. Technological Advancements : Continuous innovation in apheresis equipment, including improvements in device efficiency, safety, and automation, is fostering market growth. Advanced technologies are enhancing the precision and effectiveness of therapeutic procedures, attracting healthcare providers and patients alike. Growing Aging Population : The aging population is more susceptible to chronic diseases and conditions that necessitate apheresis treatments. As the elderly demographic expands globally, there is an increasing need for therapeutic interventions like apheresis to manage age-related health challenges. Expansion of Indications for Apheresis : Apheresis is increasingly being used in a broader range of medical conditions beyond traditional applications. This includes neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and hematological disorders, thereby widening the market scope and driving adoption. Rising Demand for Blood Components : Blood donation centers and hospitals are experiencing growing demand for specific blood components like platelets, plasma, and red blood cells. Apheresis equipment plays a critical role in efficiently collecting these components, meeting the demand for transfusion and therapeutic purposes. Supportive Healthcare Policies and Reimbursement : Favorable healthcare policies and reimbursement frameworks support the adoption of apheresis procedures. Governments and insurance providers are increasingly recognizing the clinical benefits of apheresis, which encourages healthcare facilities to invest in advanced equipment and offer these services to patients. Increasing Awareness and Education : There is a growing emphasis on raising awareness about the benefits of apheresis therapies among healthcare professionals and patients. Educational initiatives and training programs are helping to expand the knowledge base and skillset required for performing apheresis procedures effectively, thereby contributing to market growth by enhancing confidence in the technology and its applications. Request a Customized Copy of the Apheresis Equipment Market Report @ Apheresis Equipment Market: Partnership and Acquisitions In 2023, TERUMO BCT, INC. participated in the second instalment of the Connecting the Dot series, a film series designed for European MedTech companies. This participation underscores their commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the industry through knowledge sharing and networking opportunities. In 2021, Fresenius Kabi AG, a pharmaceutical company, inaugurated a USD 32.2 million expansion of its transfusion and apheresis disposables plant in the Dominican Republic. This expansion enhances the company's global export capabilities for apheresis and plasma collection sets, reinforcing its market position. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4,673.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 13,169.1 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 4,165.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 12.2% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Technology, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Apheresis Equipment report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2024

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Apheresis Equipment report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Apheresis Equipment Market Report @

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=9e95c915-eecb-430f-8398-e6566e55264a&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9e95c915-eecb-430f-8398-e6566e55264a/global-apheresis-equipment-market-2024-2033-by-million-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Apheresis Equipment Market 2024–2033 (By Million).png" width="668" />

Apheresis Equipment Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Apheresis Equipment Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Routine Medical Procedures : The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in elective medical procedures, including apheresis treatments, as healthcare facilities prioritized resources for pandemic response. This resulted in reduced procedural volumes and revenue loss for apheresis equipment providers.

Supply Chain Disruptions : Global supply chain disruptions caused delays in the manufacturing and distribution of apheresis equipment and consumables. Shortages of critical components and raw materials further exacerbated challenges in meeting demand during the pandemic.

Resumption of Elective Procedures : As COVID-19 cases decline and healthcare systems stabilize, there is a gradual resumption of elective procedures, including apheresis treatments. This recovery phase helps restore procedural volumes and revenue streams for apheresis equipment manufacturers.

Adoption of Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring : The adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions has facilitated the continuity of care for patients requiring apheresis treatments. Virtual consultations and remote monitoring of patients have minimized disruptions and enhanced patient management efficiency.

Focus on Safety Protocols and Infection Control Measures : Enhanced safety protocols and infection control measures in healthcare settings have boosted patient confidence in undergoing apheresis procedures. Strict adherence to guidelines mitigates health risks associated with COVID-19 and other infections, supporting market recovery.

Government Support and Healthcare Policies : Governments and healthcare authorities have implemented supportive policies and funding initiatives to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on healthcare services, including apheresis treatments. Financial aid and regulatory flexibility have facilitated operational continuity and market rebound.

Innovation and Technological Advancements : Continued innovation in apheresis equipment, such as improvements in automation, efficiency, and safety features, has spurred market recovery. Advanced technologies enhance procedural outcomes and operational efficiency, driving demand and adoption post-pandemic.

Collaboration and Partnerships : Collaborative efforts between healthcare providers, equipment manufacturers, and research institutions have facilitated knowledge sharing, resource pooling, and the development of resilient strategies to navigate and recover from the impact of COVID-19 on the apheresis equipment market. Such partnerships strengthen the industry's response capabilities and contribute to sustained market recovery.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Apheresis Equipment Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Request a Customized Copy of the Apheresis Equipment Market Report @

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Apheresis Equipment market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Apheresis Equipment market forward?

What are the Apheresis Equipment Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Apheresis Equipment Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Apheresis Equipment market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Apheresis Equipment Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

Apheresis Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

The Apheresis Equipment Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : North America leads in apheresis equipment adoption due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high disease prevalence. Trends include an increasing focus on personalized medicine, technological innovations in automated systems, and a growing shift towards outpatient treatments in ASCs.

Europe : Europe shows steady growth with expanding applications in autoimmune disorders and haematology. Trends include stringent regulatory standards, rising investments in healthcare technology, and collaborations for clinical research and the development of novel therapies.

Asia-Pacific : Asia-Pacific exhibits rapid market expansion driven by improving healthcare access and rising chronic disease burden. Trends include growing healthcare expenditure, adoption of cost-effective apheresis technologies, and partnerships for local manufacturing and distribution to enhance accessibility.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) : The LAMEA region is experiencing increasing adoption of apheresis equipment amidst developing healthcare infrastructure. Trends include rising awareness about therapeutic benefits, government initiatives to enhance healthcare access, and partnerships for technology transfer and training to support market growth.

Request a Customized Copy of the Apheresis Equipment Market Report @

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: ...

Browse the full “ Apheresis Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Plasmapheresis Equipment, Photopheresis Equipment, LDL Apheresis Equipment, Others), By Technology (Centrifugation Apheresis, Membrane Filtration Apheresis), By Application (Renal Disease, Neurology, Hematology, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Blood Donation Centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=e2859258-5d1a-44c8-95fa-40e8c1371d2f&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e2859258-5d1a-44c8-95fa-40e8c1371d2f/global-apheresis-equipment-market-2024-2033-by-technology-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Apheresis Equipment Market 2024–2033 (By Technology) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Apheresis Equipment Market :



Terumo BCT Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Haemonetics Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Medica S.p.A.

Miltenyi Biotec

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hemonetics Corporation

Cerus Corporation

MacoPharma

Gambro Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Apheresis Equipment Market @

Spectacular Deals



Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available. Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

US Epilepsy Drugs Market : US Epilepsy Drugs Market Size, Trends and Insights By Seizure Type (Focal seizures, Generalized seizures, Non-epileptic seizures, Others), By Drugs Generation (First Generation Drugs, Second Generation Drugs, Third Generation Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market : Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Surgery (Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract, Stand Alone Glaucoma), By Target (Trabecular Meshwork, Suprachoroidal Space, Others), By Product (MIGS Stents, MIGS Shunts, Others), By End Users (Eye Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Outpatient Surgical Centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Epilepsy Treatment Devices Market : Epilepsy Treatment Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Wearable Devices, Conventional Devices, Implantable Devices, Others), By Technology (Vagus Nerve Stimulator, Responsive Neurostimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Accelerometry, Others), By End Users (Adults, Pediatrics), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Neurology Centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Apheresis Equipment Market : Apheresis Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Plasmapheresis Equipment, Photopheresis Equipment, LDL Apheresis Equipment, Others), By Technology (Centrifugation Apheresis, Membrane Filtration Apheresis), By Application (Renal Disease, Neurology, Hematology, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Blood Donation Centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market : Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Therapeutics, Others), By Test Type (Skin Tests, Blood Tests, Provocation Tests:, Elimination Diet Tests, Others), By Allergen Type (Inhaled Allergens, Food Allergens, Drug Allergens, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Serological Testing Market : Serological Testing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (ELISA, NAT, CLIA/CMIA, Others), By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Reagents), By Application (Hepatitis, Coronavirus (COVID-19), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Rotavirus infections, Others), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market : Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Membrane Filters, Systems, Other Products), By Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Other Techniques), By Application (Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification, Air Purification), By Type (Sterile Filtration, Non-Sterile Filtration), By Scale of Operation (Manufacturing-Scale Operation, Pilot-Scale Operation, R&D-Scale Operation), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market : Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device Type (Conventional Drug Delivery Devices, Advanced Drug Delivery Devices, Prefilled Syringes, Injectable Pens, Auto Injectors, Needle-free Injectors, Others), By Therapeutic Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Autoimmune Disorders, Diabetes, Oncology, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Apheresis Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



Plasmapheresis Equipment

Photopheresis Equipment

LDL Apheresis Equipment Others

By Technology



Centrifugation Apheresis Membrane Filtration Apheresis

By Application



Renal Disease

Neurology

Hematology Others

By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Blood Donation Centers Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Apheresis Equipment Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Apheresis Equipment Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .



Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Apheresis Equipment Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Apheresis Equipment Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Apheresis Equipment Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Apheresis Equipment Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Apheresis Equipment Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Apheresis Equipment Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Apheresis Equipment Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Apheresis Equipment Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Apheresis Equipment Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Apheresis Equipment Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Apheresis Equipment Market @

Reasons to Purchase Apheresis Equipment Market Report



Apheresis Equipment Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Apheresis Equipment Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Apheresis Equipment Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions. Apheresis Equipment Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Apheresis Equipment market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Apheresis Equipment Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Apheresis Equipment market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Apheresis Equipment market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Apheresis Equipment market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Apheresis Equipment industry.

Managers in the Apheresis Equipment sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Apheresis Equipment market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Apheresis Equipment products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Apheresis Equipment Market Report @

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: ...

Web:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Buy this Premium Apheresis Equipment Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @