Insider Information: Positive Profit Warning – Trainers' House Updates Its Guidance For 2024

Trainers' House's year-end sales, order backlog and encounter marketing business have developed better than expected despite the continued difficult environment.

Trainers' House is raising its full-year guidance.

According to the updated guidance, the company estimates that the operating profit for 2024 will be between a loss of EUR 50 thousand and a profit of EUR 150 thousand.

In its statement release published earlier on February 22, 2024, the company estimated the operating profit for 2024 to be in negative.

