Broadridge Significantly Enhances Structured Product Trading Capabilities

New enhancements address needs to quote at unprecedented scale, while optimizing trading to unlock significant efficiency gains for traders

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Solutions , (NYSE:BR ), a global Fintech leader, today announced transformative enhancements to Tbricks, its high-performance multi-asset trading and making solution. Broadridge's latest Structured Products Market Making enhancements are set to transform global trading operations, enabling trading desks to quote hundreds of thousands of structured products across multiple markets and distribution channels simultaneously.

"This transformative development marks a significant leap forward in simplifying and optimizing trading for structured products," stated Konstantin Romanov, Global Head of Principal Trading Products, Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. "Banks and broker/dealers have long struggled with the complexity and scale of structured product quotations, which span multiple markets and various quoting modes. Tbricks directly addresses this critical issue, empowering banks and broker/dealers globally to quote at unprecedented scales and unlock new efficiencies through an intuitive, consolidated user interface."

"We have found Tbricks to be a reliable and flexible Market Making tool with low latency capabilities, combining safety and speed. The enhancements to the platform have enabled us to better serve our clients with our Marex-issued Structured Products in a dynamic market condition," said Mehdi Mlaiki, Head of Trading, Marex Solutions. "These developments have significantly enhanced our ability to provide investors with accurate and competitive quotes," continued Joost Burgerhout, Head of Marex Financial Products. "We believe this has contributed to the increase of our market share and consistent ranking among the top issuers in regard to trading volume on the Italian exchange Cert-X."

Broadridge has several European tier 1 clients that benefit from the solution and worked closely with them to better understand their challenges with quoting trading instruments at scale and to identify new ways to drive automation and improve usability, while enhancing the solution.

The enhanced Tbricks solution reaffirms Broadridge's commitment to providing the critical infrastructure that powers trading and operations across markets – with global, multi-asset, modular solutions – across the trade lifecycle.

