C5 Capital Signs MOU With Sibanye-Stillwater To Advance Nuclear Energy In South Africa, The United States And Globally

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

JOHANNESBURG and LONDON and WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

C5 Capital, a specialist global firm and Sibanye-Stillwater, a multinational and metals processing group (JSE: SSW andNYSE: SBSW ), have entered into a strategic partnership to participate in future development of advanced nuclear opportunities in South Africa, the United States and globally. The parties believe that cooperating and leveraging their specific experience and skills will optimize opportunities throughout the value chain.

Sibanye logo

Continue Reading

Sibanye-Stillwater has a diverse portfolio of operations, projects, and investments across five continents. The company is one of the foremost global recyclers of PGM autocatalysts and has interests in mine tailings retreatment operations.

Sibanye-Stillwater owns uranium Mineral Resources of nearly sixty million pounds contained in surface tailings at its Cooke Project and underground at the Beatrix mine (Beisa section) in South Africa.

The partnership will explore opportunities worldwide related to the identification, acquisition, financing, development, and management of uranium projects and production facilities which have the potential to supply uranium to Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and the fuel cycle for SMRs globally.

C5 Capital, as a member of the World Nuclear Association (WNA), has signed the Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge joining a global initiative to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050. At the COP29 UN Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, six more countries joined the declaration to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050, bringing the total number of countries endorsing the declaration to 31.

Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye said: "We are excited about the partnership with C5 Capital and look forward to exploring future opportunities together in the uranium and clean energy sectors, which are hugely appealing."

Andre Pienaar, founder of C5 Capital said: "Combining C5's innovative investments in advanced nuclear with Sibanye's uranium production potential, creates a transformative partnership in clean energy both for South Africa and globally."

About C5 Capital:

C5 Capital (C5) is a specialist global investment firm with offices in Washington DC, London and Vienna that invests into advanced nuclear energy, space, and cybersecurity C5 has an Energy Security Fund that invests to strengthen the resilience of the global nuclear value chain. For more information, visit: .

About Sibanye-Stillwater:

Sibanye-Stillwater is a multinational mining and metals processing group with a diverse portfolio of operations, projects, and investments across five continents. The Group is also one of the foremost global recyclers of PGM auto catalysts and has interests in leading mine tailings retreatment operations.

Sibanye-Stillwater is one of the world's largest primary producers of platinum, palladium, and rhodium and is a top tier gold producer. It also produces and refines iridium and ruthenium, nickel, chrome, copper, and cobalt. The Group has recently begun to diversify its asset portfolio into battery metals mining and processing and increase its presence in the circular economy by growing its recycling and tailings reprocessing exposure globally. For more information refer to .

SOURCE Sibanye

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED