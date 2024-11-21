Appier Unveils Generative AI Integration Across Entire Product Suite To Boost Advertising, Personalization, And Data Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Appier, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to drive business decision-making, has announced the integration of generative AI (GenAI) across its entire product suite. This adoption of advanced Large Language Model (LLM) technology spans Appier's three major platforms-Advertising Cloud, Personalization Cloud, and Data Cloud. These upgrades are set to improve customer acquisition, retention, conversion, and data insights, driving operational efficiency and supporting smarter business decisions. This latest update underscores Appier's deep commitment to advancing R&D and reinforces its dedication to sustainable growth over the long term.

According to a McKinsey

report, GenAI's impact on productivity is expected to contribute US$2.6 trillion to US$4.4 trillion annually to the global economy. Additionally, Gartner

projects that by 2026, over 100 million humans will engage robocolleagues to contribute to daily tasks, emphasizing GenAI's swift transition into mainstream adoption, particularly in automation and content creation . In the future, advertising will evolve into a dynamic medium for meaningful dialogue

between brands and potential customers. By leveraging real-time data insights and analysis, brands can generate timely ad creatives and compelling copy to foster stronger, two-way communication with their audiences. This innovative approach mitigates ad fatigue and drives greater marketing effectiveness.

To fully unlock GenAI's commercial potential, Appier has embedded AI-driven automation across every stage of the advertising and marketing journey. From core processes like audience segmentation to highly-personalized content creation and strategic optimization, Appier's AI-powered solutions adapt dynamically to the complex needs of today's marketers. By leveraging its powerful data moat, proprietary algorithms, and deep domain expertise,

Appier empowers clients to transform into AI-first organizations, achieving higher ROI and sustaining a competitive edge in their markets.

Key GenAI-powered innovations in Appier's product suite include ad creative optimization and text variation, background image creation and image expansion, enhanced A/B message testing, knowledge bot, salesbot, customer journey copilot, onsite AI editor, and data analysis copilot for auto-generating reports within the customer data platform.

1. Advertising Cloud

Conversational advertising:

Traditionally, creating ad content was time-consuming, often struggling to accurately predict users' conditions and deliver the right content. Today, GenAI enables dynamic ad creative optimization, allowing ads to interact seamlessly with users in real-time. By leveraging user-ad interaction data, it provides precise insights into users' psychological states and behavioral patterns, empowering brands to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right moment.

For example, concise and impactful ads can target working professionals during their morning commute, while rich, detailed carousel ads are more suited for evening relaxation hours. Powered by GenAI, conversational ads enhance advertising performance and reduce deployment costs, paving the way for more efficient and impactful marketing strategies.



Image generation



Background image creation:

Previously, marketers had to rent photography studios to produce high-quality product images, customizing backgrounds for special occasions to drive e-commerce sales. GenAI can rapidly generate diverse, creative backgrounds based on product features, tailoring them to various advertising scenarios and target audiences. It can seamlessly integrate external data like location, weather, and holidays to enhance conversion rates. For example, it might create a mountain backdrop for UV-resistant hats or water-splashed imagery for waterproof shoes, subtly reinforcing the motivation to purchase. Adaptive smart image editing:

Online advertising offers numerous ad placements. Traditionally, design teams had to create multiple ads in various sizes to meet platform requirements. GenAI empowers marketers to efficiently adapt images for numerous online ad spaces. By uploading an image and selecting dimensions or zooming into custom areas, the AI identifies the foreground and background, generating images that seamlessly fit various ad formats or close up an object to meet dynamic placement needs.

2. Personalization Cloud



Customer journey copilot:

Marketers used to manually configure campaigns across various channels, including eDMs, instant messaging, and web or app push notifications, requiring substantial time and effort. With

natural language prompts and a co-pilot feature, marketers can easily design omnichannel customer journeys. The system auto-generates high-impact marketing plans to optimize customer engagement with minimal resource investment. Fifteen pre-built templates support diverse scenarios, including new user registration, welcome messages, product promotions, and post-sale services, ensuring comprehensive customer interaction and enhanced retention.

Enhanced message to show A/B testing : In the past, determining which push message resonated the best often required two weeks of testing. Now, an AI assistant intelligently distributes traffic across multiple push versions while maintaining a control group. Through attribution analysis, it identifies the version with the highest engagement - measured by views, clicks, and conversions - and automatically adjusts traffic distribution to prioritize top-performing pushes. GenAI integration simplifies multi-version testing, enriching the user experience. Future advancements will enable AI to predict optimal message outcomes based on user behavior and historical data, identifying the most effective message to show.

Knowledge bot:

Skilled customer service representatives depend on accumulated experience and continuous learning. Traditional chatbots, on the other hand, frequently fall short, providing irrelevant answers when not adequately trained. This intelligent knowledge bot, integrating LLMs with Appier's proprietary technologies, can be trained on company information, product descriptions, FAQs, and campaign URLs to build a comprehensive understanding of the brand. It works seamlessly with human agents to provide accurate responses, while a customizable key system continuously improves its performance based on user feedback, enhancing response accuracy over time.

Sales bot: Consumers exhibit diverse profiles and shopping behaviors that vary depending on the context. They can be classified as casual shoppers, impulse buyers, budget-conscious, research or gift-driven customers. Factors such as product awareness, purchase intent, price rage, urgency, brand loyalty, and emotional triggers all play a role in influencing the likelihood of conversion or transaction. Appier's salesbot is designed to accurately identify and address consumers' personalized needs. From recommending new products and offering special discounts to delivering time-sensitive deals and presenting gift suggestions, the salesbot acts as a virtual sales assistant for marketers. It not only guides purchasing decisions but also significantly boosts conversion rates and enhances the overall user experience. Onsite AI editor: Traditionally,

updating website content required extensive design and IT support, often taking over a week to complete. With GenAI, marketers can now create website templates by simply inputting text or layouts, reducing cross-department collaboration time from weeks to seconds. The system includes ten pre-built templates, enabling the quick implementation of commonly used features such as new product launches, product recommendations, and countdown timers.

3. Data Cloud

Data analytics copilot:

Marketers often spend hours analyzing reports to uncover business insights, and developing data analysts with specialized expertise in analytics has proven challenging. With GenAI, they can generate detailed reports in seconds using text prompts, providing precise analysis of campaign outcomes and allowing clients to focus on strategic decision-making. The data analysis copilot evaluates customer behavior from initial brand contact to purchase, assesses the impact of various channels on conversions, and supports real-time adjustments to optimize marketing strategies.

With the seamless integration of

GenAI, Appier delivers a powerful, streamlined solution that reinforces its leadership in intelligent business decision-making. These innovations simplify workflows, enhance productivity, inspire creativity, improve user experiences, and, most importantly, strengthen brand competitiveness. Appier remains committed to advancing AI-driven solutions that foster sustainable growth and drive business breakthroughs in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

