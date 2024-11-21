London Presents US$12 Billion Investment Projects With Untapped Multi-Sector Opportunities For Asian Investors

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Opportunity London, a new public-private initiative aimed at attracting capital investment to the city, will be heading to the Asia Pacific for the first time. With a unique prospectus featuring 12 active projects valued at over US$12 billion, it will showcase specific investment opportunities across six asset classes Low Carbon, Life Sciences, Leisure & Culture, Logistics & Light Industrial, Living, and Learning & Institutions.

In the first half of 2024, Japan led the Asian market as London's largest investment source, contributing nearly US$400 million, followed by Singapore with investments nearing US$300 million. India, Taiwan, and Hong Kong also emerged as key contributors.

However, Opportunity London's development pipeline offers even greater prospects for Asian investors, with US$13.6 billion in investible opportunities and a projected Gross Development Value (GDV) of US$56 billion. Key projects include:





Camden Film Quarter (CFQ): London's first purpose-built film campus

Bunhill Heat Network, Islington: a sustainable energy initiative that recovers waste heat from the London Underground Meridian Water, Enfield: an 85-acre waterside regeneration masterplan

The Opportunity London team is now presenting the prospectus in Asia, with a primary focus on Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Malaysia, as well as South Korea.'London is a global leader in innovation and sustainability, with a trillion-dollar European economy. We remain an attractive city for investors because of this. There has been a shift in the types of funds and opportunities that investors are looking for. The diverse boroughs in London are brimming with opportunity for the next decade, especially with the government's support and the involvement of many key industry players.'There has never been a better time for Asian investors to look to London for investment opportunities. Home to already a thriving Asian investment ecosystem, at Opportunity London we are striving to make the path for investors smoother and continue making the capital open for all.'Hashtag: #OpportunityLondon

About Opportunity London

Introduced in March 2024,



Opportunity London is a unique partnership between the City of London Corporation, London Councils, the Mayor of London and a growing consortium of public and private sector industry partners committed to attracting the next 100bn of capital investment into London's low carbon real estate, energy and infrastructure.



