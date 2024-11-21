Animal Aids Market To Reach $1.5 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Animal Research, 2033

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the animal aids market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthThe Animal Aids market is driven by several key factors such as an increase in pet ownership and rise in awareness about animal and well-being. Advancements in veterinary and technology, coupled with the growing trend of pet humanization, are also significant contributors. In addition, the expansion of the livestock industry and rise in incidences of zoonotic diseases necessitate improved animal healthcare solutions. The demand for high-quality animal feed and nutritional supplements further propels market growth. Government regulations and initiatives supporting animal welfare and health play a crucial role in driving the market growth.Request Sample of the Report on:The medicinal product held the highest market share in 2023.By product type, the medicinal product segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 in animal aids market. The growth is attributed to the broad range of pharmaceuticals designed for therapeutic purposes, including prescription and over-the-counter medications. The demand for medicinal products is consistently high due to widespread healthcare needs across various demographics and medical conditions. Pharmaceutical companies invest heavily in research and development to innovate and introduce new treatments, thereby sustaining the growth of this segment.The companion animal segment held the highest market share in 2023.By animal type, the companion animal segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 in animal aids market. This segment includes pets such as dogs, cats, birds, and small mammals kept for companionship rather than economic purposes. The Companion Animals market is expansive due to increasing urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and a growing awareness of animal welfare. These factors contribute to a steady rise in pet ownership globally, driving demand for pet food, accessories, veterinary care, and other related services. Furthermore, the trend toward humanization of pets, where pets are increasingly seen as family members, fuels continued growth and innovation within the Companion Animals segment.The veterinary clinics and hospitals segment dominated the market in 2023.By end user, the veterinary clinics and hospitals segment dominated the market in 2023 due to the expansion of veterinary facilities and the increasing number of veterinarians. Veterinary hospitals and clinics are primary providers of animal healthcare services, making them crucial in the market.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -Regional OutlookNorth America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to strong emphasis on pet wellness and healthcare, increasing pet ownership rates, advancements in veterinary medicine and diagnostics, and a growing demand for premium pet products and services. These factors contribute to a flourishing market for pet food, supplements, grooming products, and veterinary care, reflecting a robust industry supported by a culture of pet companionship and care.Key Players :Zoetis Inc.,Boehringer Ingelheim Animal HealthElanco Animal HealthMerck Animal HealthBayer Animal HealthCeva Santé AnimaleVirbacVetoquinolDechra PharmaceuticalsPhibro Animal Health CorporationThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global animal aids market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry -Recent DevelopmentIn November 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim received clearance from the European Commission for SENVELGO- its first oral liquid medication for cats with diabetes.In August 2023, Mars Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire a European Veterinary Reference Laboratory called SYNLAB Vetfrom SYNLAB Group. This complemented its Petcare division's existing footprint in the full-service veterinary diagnostics business in Europe.In November 2023, Bimeda inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in China for sterile injections and parasite-control products thus extending its capabilities.In October 2023, Zoetis commercially launched Librela- its anti-NGF monoclonal antibody treatment in the U.S. for control of canine osteoarthritis pain.In August 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim received U.S. FDA clearance for SENVELGO (velagliflozin oral solution) for diabetic cats.In June 2023, Mars Inc. acquired a leading provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic solutions- Heska Corp. This expanded the company's diagnostics lineup.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.