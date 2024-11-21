France weighs decision on allowing Ukraine to use French weapons against Russia

(MENAFN) France is still deliberating whether to permit Ukraine to target Russian territory using French-supplied weapons, according to Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot. This follows reports that the United States has seemingly revised its policy on the matter.



Western media outlets reported on Sunday that the administration of US President Joe Biden had reversed its long-standing law prohibiting Kiev from using ATACMS weapons to strike targets inside Russia. Ukraine is reportedly planning to utilize these US-provided munitions in areas around Russia’s Kursk Region, where an incursion by Ukrainian forces has been ongoing since early August.



In light of these developments, the Paris-based newspaper Le Figaro stated that the “French and the British had authorized Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with their SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles.” However, the publication later updated the article, removing mentions of France and the UK permitting Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory.



When asked on Monday about the French government’s position, Barrot emphasized that President Emmanuel Macron had already declared publicly in May that “Paris was considering allowing the use of its weapons to strike Russian territory.”

