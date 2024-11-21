(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National have dismantled four new schemes aimed at evading mobilization and facilitating the illegal departure of conscription-age men abroad. Five individuals from different regions of Ukraine have been identified as key organizers.

This was reported by the SBU , according to Ukrinform.

The SBU stated that the perpetrators charged up to USD

20,000 to help individuals avoid conscription and flee Ukraine using falsified documents.

In Kyiv, a 35-year-old boxing coach and a student were detained for attempting to exploit employment opportunities at a critical infrastructure enterprise to exempt conscripts. The company, one of the largest printing firms in the region, has the legal right to reserve employees during martial law. The organizers used personal connections within the company to carry out the scheme. Investigators are working to identify all individuals involved.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a former deputy head of the regional territorial recruitment center (TCC) was charged with issuing fake certificates of mental health disorders to conscripts. These falsified documents were then used by individuals to be removed from the military register. The scheme relied on connections with officials and medical staff.

In Zaporizhzhia, a local resident was caught red-handed while accepting payment for a fraudulent medical commission conclusion that declared individuals unfit for military service due to health reasons.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a 66-year-old intermediary was detained for selling disability certificates through contacts in the Medical-Social Expert Commission (MSEC). These documents allowed men to obtain draft determent.

in

All suspects have been notified of charges under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The perpetrators face up to nine years in prison with property confiscation, as per the SBU.

As reported by Ukrinform, authorities recently uncovered a criminal group in Odesa involving officials from the MSEC.