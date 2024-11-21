South Africa's President Ramaphosa Reflects On 'Successful' G20 Leaders' Summit

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





RIO DE JANEIRO (Brazil), Nov 21 (NNN-SANEWS) - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has been a success.

He noted that, despite some members holding dissenting views, a broad consensus was ultimately reached.

“The beauty of this summit is that it allowed everyone to express their views and articulate dissenting views or voices on issues. What we established at this summit is that even as a member or country dissents it will not stop the show,” the President said.

The news broadcaster

CNN

reported that despite signing the G20 final declaration on Monday, Argentine President Javier Milei told the other Heads of State that he disagreed with some aspects of the document.



Reports said President Milei opposed several issues, including the restriction of freedom of expression on social media, vulnerabilities to the sovereignty of global governance institutions, unequal treatment under the law, and the belief that increased state intervention is the solution to fighting hunger.

He also distanced himself from some text related to the 2030 Agenda.

“What we are learning is that in the end, when there is broad consensus – what we would call sufficient consensus – a declaration should be adopted,” Ramaphosa said.

South Africa's commander-in-chief said he would want this practice to be adopted by G20 countries.

The President addressed the media at the conclusion of the G20 Leaders' Summit, which ended Wednesday.

“Yes, there's always an opportunity to have frank discussions about geopolitical issues, some of them quite testing and touching, such as what is happening in Palestine and Gaza, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine.”



He argued that there was no avoidance of the key and thorny issues in discussions.



The President highlighted several key“takeaways” from the gathering and the achievements of the G20 Brazil Presidency.

These include a focus on taxing the super-rich, reforming the governance of global institutions and financial organisations, as well as addressing climate change.

“Overall, this has been a very successful G20 Summit, and it lays a very good foundation for us as South Africa, as we now focus on having the next G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa,” he added.



Brazil officially handed over the historic G20 Presidency to South Africa at the closing ceremony of the annual summit.

President Ramaphosa announced that South Africa had adopted the G20 Presidency theme of“Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability”.

“Whatever pressure we may be facing is a pressure that is exerted on us by the conditions in which people in the world find themselves, particularly in the Global South, poverty, inequality, and joblessness.

“Those are the pressures that we are under, which we've got to address,” he told journalists.



He said key priorities include ending hunger, addressing climate change, and focusing on digital technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

South Africa will also advocate for the African agenda and the interests of the Global South.

“We expect to have a successful summit in Johannesburg, and we're really glad that many countries that were here are keen and willing to come and support us as we lead up to the summit in Johannesburg.”

He expressed eagerness to collaborate with United States President-elect Donald Trump as South Africa prepares for the summit and handover to the United States in 2026.

“We're going to be working together for a solid two years, if not three. I'm hoping that diplomacy and the various protocols that exist amongst global leaders as well as countries are going to underpin the way that we work.

“I think we'll have a good summit in South Africa, with the participation of the United States, and with President Donald Trump coming to South Africa.



“I've already invited him for a State Visit, and we look forward to welcoming him.” - NNN- SA NEWS