(MENAFN) The G20 leaders have funded a “comprehensive” cease-fire in Gaza as well as Lebanon, and hosted all “constructive” initiatives to finish the Ukraine conflict and reach “durable” peace.



Conveying “deep concern” regarding the terrible humanitarian condition in the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave, the G20 leaders, in a mutual statement following their summit in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, expanded their “united” aid to a cease-fire in Gaza, and in Lebanon, that would make residents to go back safely to their homes.



Brazil has been welcoming a two-day yearly of G20 leaders since Monday.



“We emphasize the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and to reinforce the protection of civilians and demand the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale,” the statement stated.



The declaration claims importance as the Israeli massacre in Gaza started its second year in the previous month and Tel Aviv has extended its conflict toward Lebanon.



Israel’s conflict toward Gaza has murdered over 43,900 individuals and wounded roughly 104,000 others. Tel Aviv also experiences a massacre situation at the International Court of Justice for its behaviors in Gaza.



Emphasizing the human suffering and negative effects of the conflict, the G20 leaders admitted the Palestinian right to self-determination.

