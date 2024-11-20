Watch: Ceremonial Opening And Innaugral Session Of The 10Th Parliament In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, November 21 (newsin) – The ceremonial opening of the tenth Parliament today will go down in history for a number of reasons as it is set to be different after more than a half a century.

The tenth Parliament will see 160 new MPs who will be entering the House for the first time. It will also go down in history as the legislature with highest number of female MPs. The New Parliament comprises 22 female members.

Another first is the absence of military honors or gun salutes and recital of Jaya Mangala Gatha according to Serjeant-at-Arms Kushan Jayaratne.

These changes were made for the first time in history following the instructions of the President. Sri Lankan Parliamentary tradition has been subjected to changes since its inception.

