Water Ministry Seals 201 Illegal Wells, Prevents Loss Of 62Mcm Of Groundwater Since 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Water and Irrigation, in 2023 and so far in 2024, sealed 201 illegal wells, preventing the loss of an estimated 62 million cubic metres (mcm) of groundwater, while in October alone, the ministry's actions resulted in the conservation of 2.341mcm.

The ministry highlighted several measures implemented since the start of 2023 to curb water violations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

These measures included the launch of a dedicated hotline for citizens to report violations, increased electronic cooperation with the Ministry of Justice and the Judicial Council, training of water authority staff in law enforcement and launching public awareness campaigns to highlight the environmental and legal consequences of water violations.

Between 2023 and 2024, the ministry reported the removal of 11,755 violations related to water networks, subscriptions and meters, resulting in the conservation of 42.9mcm of water, enough to supply 160,000 people.

The ministry reported that 201 illegal wells were sealed during the same period, saving 7,270 cubic metres per hour, or 62mcm of groundwater. In addition, 17 illegal drilling rigs were confiscated.

Since 2013, the ministry has sealed 1,593 illegal wells and confiscated 118 illegal drilling rigs. The ministry also reported that 106,925 violations had been committed against the Kingdom's main and secondary water lines, resulting in disruptions to the water supply.

In addition to these violations, the ministry reported the removal of 2,791 violations on state-owned land.

In 2023 and 2024, 35,403 violations were detected along the King Abdullah Canal, including illegal water extraction and theft of protective equipment.