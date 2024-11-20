Ainewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Poised For Opportunity Amid Rising Demand For 'AI Metals'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) was featured in a recent article that discussed the evolution of artificial intelligence (“AI”), spotlighting Geoffrey Hinton's (“the Godfather of AI”) award of the Nobel Prize in Physics alongside John Hopfield for their groundbreaking work that triggered the development of machine learning, the science behind AI as we know it today. The piece describes early work and systems compared to modern capabilities, showcasing significant requirements for current AI systems in terms of hardware such as microchips.

“Critical metals like copper, silver and gold have consequently seen rising demand to supply the rapidly growing AI industry,” the article reads.“Opportunities are being created, and numerous companies like McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) are positioned to reap the rewards of addressing this demand for 'AI metals.'”

To view the full article, visit

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, MUX's chairman and chief owner, has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1.

