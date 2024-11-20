Lufina (FINA), A Gamefi-Powered Real Estate Investment Platform, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Lufina (FINA) for all BitMart users on November 11, 2024. The FINA/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Lufina (FINA)?

Lufina (FINA) is an innovative platform on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that democratizes access to high-quality, fractional real estate through gaming. Founded in 2023 and backed by Dragon 2L Capital and Victus Capital, Lufina combines GameFi with real-world assets (RWA), allowing players to earn real estate-backed NFTs by participating in ClickCity, a gamified experience that rewards engagement. These NFTs represent fractional ownership of professionally managed properties, generating rental income for holders and allowing them to trade assets freely on the Lufina Marketplace.

By lowering the entry barrier to as little as $5, Lufina empowers users to build a diversified global real estate portfolio and participate in property management decisions through a decentralized governance model.

Why Lufina (FINA)?

Lufina's unique approach provides an accessible and engaging pathway for anyone interested in real estate investment, blending the benefits of property ownership with the fun of gaming. The FINA token serves as the ecosystem's core, used for governance, transaction fees, and unlocking premium real estate projects. Through staking, discounted loan interest rates, and exclusive event invitations, Lufina fosters an active and empowered community of investors.

With features like daily rental income, flexible trading, and hands-off property management, Lufina addresses common barriers in real estate investing, making it more attainable and appealing. As a GameFi and RWA pioneer, Lufina stands out in the blockchain space, bridging traditional investment with cutting-edge technology.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Lufina (FINA)

Token Name: Lufina

Token Symbol: FINA

Token Type: BSC

Total Supply: 500,000,000 FINA

To learn more about Lufina (FINA), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

Whitepaper:

Instagram :

Telegram Announcements :

Medium :

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!