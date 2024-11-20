Delhi Pollution: AQI Improves To 'Very Poor' At 381 As Govt Issues Mask Advisory City Records Coldest Night Of Season

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi AQI Today: Delhi's air quality continues to remain a major concern as the latest data reveals the city's Air Quality index (AQI) at a hazardous 381 at 6 AM on Thursday. This marks a 'very poor' level of pollution.
The Delhi government has issued a mask advisory, directed that physical classes till class 5be stopped in the national capital and NCR. Also Read
| ₹100-crore Gurugram flats remain invisible in thick smog as Delhi AQI rise
Alongside the deteriorating air quality, Delhi also recorded its coldest night of the season, with temperatures dipping to 11.2°C on Wednesday night.
Delhi Air Quality: A Closer Look
Delhi's AQI on Wednesday reached a 24-hour average of 419 , slightly improving from Tuesday's 444, but still in the "severe" category. Earlier in the week, the AQI had spiked to nearly 500, pushing it into the“severe plus” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the situation remains critical, with air quality in several areas of Delhi falling into the "severe" or "very poor" ranges. Also Read
| Air pollution: Noida, Greater Noida schools to switch to online until Nov 23
Here's how the AQI stands across various regions as of 6 AM Thursday:
- Alipur: Severe (411)
- Anand Vihar: Severe (406)
- Aya Nagar: Very Poor (361)
- Bawana: Severe (419)
- DTU: Very Poor (362)
- Dwarka Sector-8: Severe (404)
- IGI Airport: Very Poor (374)
- RK Puram: Very Poor (359)
Delhi Weather Conditions and Forecast
While the sky in Delhi is expected to remain clear for most of Thursday , residents should brace for the return of smog and shallow fog later in the evening and night. Wind speeds are expected to range between 2-4 km/h in the morning, increasing to 8-10 km/h later in the day, with periods of calm.
From November 22 to 26, Delhi is expected to experience smog and shallow to moderate fog in the mornings, with mainly clear skies during the day. Smog and shallow fog are likely to reappear in the evenings and nights.
MENAFN20112024007365015876ID1108908955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.