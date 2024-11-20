SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN JAPAN: GLOBAL LIVE VIEWING BROADCAST FROM OSAKA, JAPAN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WORLDWIDE CINEMA EVENT ON DEC 14

LIVE VIEWING TICKETS ON SALE FROM NOVEMBER 22 3 PM (JST) AT



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kyocera Dome Osaka concert of K-pop icon SEVENTEEN's world tour 'SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN JAPAN' will be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Japan Standard Time.



From the newest tracks to iconic hits and hidden gems, the group's electrifying and dynamic performance will deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience brought to life on the big screen in theaters worldwide. Fans can expect a night of powerful energy, infectious humor and the vibrant charm that only SEVENTEEN can deliver.



Global tickets for SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING will go on sale on November 22 at 3 pm JST at the official live viewing website details regarding ticket purchases and the countries/regions participating in the live viewing, can be found at the official live viewing website:



CONCERT DETAILS

Title: SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING

Live Concert Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024*

*Dates and times may vary by country, region and cinema.

Ticket: Sales begin at 15:00 Korea Standard Time on Friday, November 22, 2024*

*Sale dates may vary by country, region and cinema.

Website:

Presented by: HYBE & HYBE JAPAN & PLEDIS Entertainment

Distribution: Avex Film Labels Inc.

© PLEDIS Entertainment / HYBE. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Their 10th Mini Album FML and 11th Mini Album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN both debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and proceeded to become the top 2 best-selling albums worldwide in K-pop history. Having placed the group on top of the Billboard Artist 100, FML was further recognized as the best-selling global album of 2023 by IFPI with over 6.4 million copies sold. The K-pop icon continued its momentum into 2024 with remarkable achievements. Their Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, featuring SEVENTEEN's celebrated discography, was released and they became UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, recognized for their role in uplifting and inspiring young people worldwide. They made history at Glastonbury as the first K-pop act to perform at the festival and set another milestone as the first K-pop headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin. Most recently, SEVENTEEN won Best Group at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

- This event is the live broadcast screening of the 'SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN JAPAN (OSAKA)'. Please note that due to the time differences among countries and regions, the start time for the concert screening may vary. Kindly check the showtime of your specific location before purchasing your ticket.

-The showtime may be delayed depending on the circumstances of the concert.

-The running time may change depending on the circumstances of the concert. Please understand that the broadcast may finish before the concert ends in case the concert runs longer than the planned running time.

-English subtitles are available for the talk part only.

-There may be issues with video and sound due to unforeseeable circumstances during the LIVE VIEWING as this is a real-time broadcasting event. We ask for your generous understanding.

-Recording, filming, or taking photos of the concert is strictly prohibited in the cinema. You may be asked to leave the premises after deleting the recordings should such activities be discovered.

