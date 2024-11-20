Perseus Operating Group Of Constellation Software Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Matrix Sistemas E Serviços Ltda

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perseus Operating Group (“Perseus”) of Constellation Software (“Constellation”) today announced that it has completed the of Matrix Sistemas e Serviços Ltda. (“Matrix”), a leading provider of clinical lab information systems for the Brazilian healthcare sector.





The acquisition is the first for Perseus' in Brazil, having already established a strong healthcare presence in the US, Canada, UK and the EU. Matrix marks Perseus' 8th acquisition in the healthcare industry. This acquisition will be placed in the newly formed Miram Solutions portfolio of Perseus (“Miram”). Miram also holds the Constellation Kidney Group, a leading provider of kidney care software solutions.

“We're humbled and excited that we've been able to enter the Brazilian market with such a strong company as Matrix,” said Dan Schiller, President of Miram Solutions Inc.“We share the same vision of transforming healthcare by partnering with providers and empowering patients on a global scale.”

“Being certain that Matrix's products and services will continue to fulfill their important role in Brazilian healthcare was fundamental for us to complete the operation with Perseus,” said Renato Casella, Shareholder and Operations Director of Matrix.“Perseus' strategy of buying, maintaining and accelerating a successful businesses like Matrix's gave us the security that our customers will continue to have the best solutions in Laboratory Medicine in the Brazilian market.”

About Matrix

Founded in 1983, Matrix operates exclusively focused on the provision of systems and services for the healthcare market, with great specialization in the Diagnostic Medicine segment. Their innovative solutions cover the most diverse types of organizations, including Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Laboratory Networks, Reference Laboratories and others.

Matrix is a leader in Brazil in Laboratory Automation, having been a pioneer in the country in the creation of systems for this segment, for Laboratory Management and for the Automation of Quality Control of clinical laboratories, in addition to being one of the few companies with integrated solutions for all kinds of laboratory organizations in a single product. All the technology and products developed are the evolution of the experience and continuous improvement with a focus on the customer, which are guaranteed by a unique and highly qualified team in the healthcare market.

About Perseus

Perseus is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. Perseus acquires and invests in software businesses that are committed to providing long-term solutions and life-long partnerships to customers. For more information about Perseus, visit:

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. Further information about Constellation may be obtained from its website at .

