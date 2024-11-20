Int'l Book Fair Kicked Off In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Nov 21 (NNN-KUNA) – The 47th Kuwait International Fair kicked off yesterday, in Kuwait's Hawalli Governorate under the theme“The World in a Book.”

The event, organised by Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters, features 544 publishing houses from 31 countries and regions.

In his opening remarks, of Information and Culture, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, described the book fair as one of Kuwait's most important cultural events, stressing its significance in promoting Kuwait's vibrant cultural heritage, which he described as a“way of life and a framework for enlightened thinking.”

Running until Nov 30, this year's book fair features approximately 90 cultural activities, including seminars, panel discussions, and training workshops.

Al-Mutairi highlighted the fair as a testament to Kuwait's commitment, to fostering intellectual growth and cultural exchange and underscored the importance of encouraging younger generations to embrace reading as a tool for expanding their intellectual and literary horizons.– NNN-KUNA