Ukraine And 12 European Countries Launch New Defense Cooperation Format - Umerov
Date
11/20/2024 10:06:35 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced the launch of a new defense cooperation framework, the Northern Group-Ukraine format, uniting Ukraine with 12 European countries.
He shared the news on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Expanding horizons: launching cooperation within the Northern Group-Ukraine framework. Twelve countries unite to strengthen security and support Ukraine," Umerov said.
The participating countries include Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, as well as Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom.
"We agreed that the next meeting in the Northern Group-Ukraine format will take place in Ukraine," the minister added.
Umerov stressed that investments in Ukraine's defense industry are a key priority. He said that more nations are joining efforts to fund Ukrainian production, particularly under the Danish model, with Sweden, Norway, and Lithuania among the contributors.
Photo credit: Rustem Umerov / Facebook
