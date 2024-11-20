HOUSTON PETSET AWARDS MORE THAN $401,300 IN ANIMAL WELFARE GRANTS AT ANNUAL THANKS+GIFTING EVENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The animal welfare community gathered to honor the 92 groups receiving grants for 2025.

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, November 18, Houston PetSet , a local nonprofit organization working to end Houston's homeless animal crisis, hosted their yearly Thanks+Gifting Event. The evening took place at Warehouse Live Midtown where more than 200 guests gathered to honor the recipients of Houston PetSet's annual grant program. Another record-breaking year will boast more than $401,300 distributed to 92 Houston-area animal welfare nonprofits.

Every year, Houston PetSet raises crucial funds at their Fierce & Fabulous Soirée which are then granted to 501c3 organizations doing invaluable work for Houston's animal welfare. This year the primary focus was on spay and neuter programs, as this is one of the keys to solving the animal homelessness crisis. Each applicant undergoes a rigorous process to be selected as a grant partner.

Over the course of the past 20 years, Houston PetSet has granted more than $4 million to deserving groups. This year's recipients had a cumulative operating budget of $123 million in 2023, and they spent $19.7 million of that on spay and neuter alone. In 2023, more than 600,000 people and 157,000 pets were directly impacted by these organizations.

"Houston PetSet's Thanks+Gifting Event is the most important event we hold each year," said Houston PetSet Co-President Tena Lundquist Faust. "It is both inspiring and heartwarming to gather nearly 100 animal welfare groups in one room to cheer for each other as their names are read aloud. We are so proud to lock arms with these volunteers and professionals as they work together to help mitigate Houston's stray animal crisis. We now need our county and city to step up and do their part for the animals."

The Houston PetSet Grant Committee selects one or two groups per grant cycle to receive the Ann Kaesermann Impact Award for going above and beyond for the animals of Houston. In addition to their annual grants, these honorees receive a second financial gift to bolster their vital contributions. This year, Lone Star Animal Welfare League and Good Lif3 Bully Rescue were presented with the Impact Award. All of the 2024 grant recipients can be viewed on Houston PetSet's website at .

ABOUT HOUSTON PETSET:

Houston PetSet gives, connects, and advocates for lasting solutions in Houston to alleviate suffering and end companion animal homelessness. The 501c3 nonprofit umbrella organization does this through their own local programming and by supporting groups that have demonstrated accountability and are making an impact "in the trenches" in our community for the animals.

