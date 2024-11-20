United Imaging Installs Another Flagship Umr OMEGA®, In New Mexico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

X-Ray Associates of New Mexico (XRANM), with their motto "We Don't Follow. We Lead.", took decisive action to have the 75 cm 3T MRI scanner installed and clinically operational within ten months of seeing images at RSNA 2023.

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, recently installed an ultra-wide-bore AI-empowered

uMR OMEGA at XRANM's Breast & Imaging Center in Albuquerque.

Sagit Frasier, Vice President and COO, said that their radiologists seeing images from the uMR OMEGA at the 2023 RSNA annual meeting sparked a follow-up visit to United Imaging's North American headquarters in Houston, TX. "By the time we reviewed images at RSNA, scanned at United Imaging's showroom and manufacturing facility, visited one of their installations, and met more of the U.S. team across the country, we were very confident. We chose this scanner and this company because we saw the impact it could have for expanding access to care in our region, which is a very large part of our mission for patients."

The uMR OMEGA features, in addition to its ultra-wide bore, a calming Starlight Experience; the combination aids in expanding care to patients affected by obesity and claustrophobia and accommodating off-center exams. It can also perform complete, high-resolution exams in under 100 seconds thanks to AI-assisted compressed sensing (uAI® ACS).

"Our diagnostic 24-channel high density breast coil can also help accommodate patients that may have been denied scans due to size limitations," added Troy Lewein, Vice President of Magnetic Resonance in the U.S. "The coil was developed with specific cushioning to increase patient comfort, and the ability to remove the spine coil for more space inside the bore as well."

As with all United Imaging scanners and a service agreement, the uMR OMEGA includes Software Upgrades for LifeTM, providing all new software for the life of the equipment with a service agreement free of charge, and All-in Configurations®, where every available application is included in the system configuration up front so it does not require a future purchase.

The uMR OMEGA will be featured again at this year's RSNA in Chicago.

