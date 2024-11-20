UK Government To Eradicate Modern Slavery From NHS

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

LONDON, England – Proposed new measures would legally require public bodies procuring goods and services for the National Service (NHS) to both identify and mitigate risks of modern slavery. Tough new measures will find public bodies who buy goods and equipment for the NHS in breach of the law if they fail to mitigate the risk of modern slavery in chains.



Major consultation launched to ensure goods or services purchased by NHS are not linked with forced labour or human trafficking;

Follows government review which found some NHS suppliers were at high risk of involving modern slavery in purchasing medical equipment; Public bodies will be required to work with suppliers to identify risks and put forward solutions.

A public consultation has been launched Thursday 21 November seeking views on government proposals to prevent goods being sourced from companies accused of exploiting their workforce.

More than 21 percent of NHS suppliers were recently found to be at 'high risk' of involving modern slavery in their supply chains. Surgical instruments, gloves, gowns, uniforms and face masks were identified as the five highest-risk products.

“Proposed new measures would legally require public bodies procuring goods and services for the NHS to both identify and mitigate risks of modern slavery. Organisations will be required to work with suppliers to identify risks and put forward solutions,” said a press release from department of health and social care.

The new regulations will apply to all public bodies procuring health goods and services, including NHS trusts, integrated care boards and local authorities.

Health and social care secretary Wes Streeting, said:

“The NHS is a public service built on compassion and equality, values which are completely antithetical to the heinous evil of modern slavery. These new measures will ensure vital checks are made and public bodies act to stamp out the crimes of slavery and human trafficking. This government will ensure the NHS is a leader in the fight against modern slavery.”

The NHS is the biggest public procurer in the country, and all NHS staff are empowered and encouraged to act as whistle blowers and report on incidents of slavery and human trafficking, supported by staff training courses.

Those working in government procurement should involve law enforcement agencies if they suspect workers are being subjected to modern slavery, and call 999 if someone is in immediate danger.

Jacqui Rock, chief commercial officer, NHS England, said:

“Modern slavery is insidious and needs to be eradicated from the NHS supply chain. While our procurement follows the government's standard selection questionnaire, which addresses modern slavery risk, there is much more to do. We have a responsibility to ensure a zero-tolerance policy to modern slavery – and the more stakeholders that respond to this consultation will help strengthen these measures and help us wipe out this crime in the NHS supply chain.”

Views on the government's proposals are sought from public bodies, suppliers, trade associations, interest groups, patients and the wider public by February 6 2025.

