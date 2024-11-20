Italy To Invest EUR 200M In Ukraine's Power Infrastructure Reconstruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italy is investing EUR 200 million in the reconstruction of Ukraine's power grid, affected as a result of Russian attacks.

This was stated by Italian Deputy Prime Minister, of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, who spoke at the plenary session of the Italian-Ukrainian Business Forum in Rome on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"We want to work on the reconstruction of Ukraine even during the war. And we decided to invest 200 million euros to allow Ukraine to rebuild the electricity that was destroyed by Russian attacks. Because we cannot allow 'General Winter' to become Russia's ally," he said.

Tajani noted that he wants to see Italian companies participate in Ukraine's reconstruction, but "of course, Ukrainian companies are also expected in Italy."

"If we look at this business forum, it is clear that it is not limited to reconstruction. Because we are betting on something more. We must not forget that Ukraine is a candidate country for joining the EU and will be part of a common European market. That's why we have to prepare the ground, prepare opportunities for interaction," said the Italian vice-prime minister.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, November 20, the plenary session of the Italian-Ukrainian business forum organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy together with the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine is being held in Rome.

Following the event, a number of memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed.

The forum is a preparatory event for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in Rome on July 10-11, 2025.

During the forum, a number of meetings will be held, as well as thematic round tables dedicated to the priority sectors for Ukraine's recovery: metallurgy and critical raw materials, energy transition and renewables, defense industry, agri-industrial sector, and machine building.

Photo: DTEK