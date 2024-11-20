Arab Countries Warn Against Disastrous Situations In Palestine, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Representatives of the Arab group of states in Vienna regretted that the continuous aggression of the Israeli forces on Palestine and Lebanon resulted in humanitarian disasters in both countries.

The group strongly denounced, in a joint statement on Wednesday, the genocidal acts being committed by the Israeli occupation forces over more than one year in Gaza Strip which claimed nearly 45,000 lives, of who 75 percent were women and children.

In addition, more than 102,000 people were and some two million others were rendered homeless, the statement noted, citing figures of UN agencies.

The statement was read by Sudan Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Delegate to the International Organizations in Vienna Majdy Ahmad Mefdhal during a session by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on the situation in Palestine.

Regarding Lebanon, the Arab group condemned the Israeli brutal attacks that left thousands of civilian casualties, including women and children.

It urged the international community to force the Israeli occupation forces into halting the attacks on Lebanon and provide humanitarian assistance to Lebanon as soon as possible.

The group stated support to the efforts of the Lebanese government to reactivate the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 through cooperation between the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (end)

amg









MENAFN20112024000071011013ID1108908699