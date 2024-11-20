Kennar Tawnee Chasny Showcases Thrillers At Miami Book Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Don't miss“Carlton: Down Sized” and“Ting! The Silent Warning” with The Reading Glass Books.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kennar Tawnee Chasny will be participating in a special event at the 2024 Miami Book Fair in partnership with The Reading Glass Books, a sponsor of the fair. The event will take place on November 22, 2024, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at The Reading Glass booth, located in Section E, Booth # 338 and 340, in Miami Dade College, Miami, FL. Although Chasny will not be able to attend in person, fans can still engage with his books“Carlton: Down Sized” and“Ting! The Silent Warning ,” which will be featured at the booth. Copies of both novels will be available, and attendees will have the opportunity to connect with event representatives to learn more about Chasny's works.Chasny's“Carlton: Down Sized” tells the story of a man named Carlton, who, after being laid off from his job, explores a journey along the coast, only to find himself entangled with a group of escaped convicts. As Carlton struggles to survive and make sense of his new reality, his life takes a dramatic turn. The novel is a suspenseful tale of survival, self-discovery, and unexpected encounters.In“Ting! The Silent Warning,” Chasny shares a gripping story of two women who find themselves facing a madman in the mountains. Lilly and Joanne must rely on each other as their lives hang in the balance, with the mountains providing both refuge and danger. A tense, high-stakes thriller,“Ting!” is a powerful exploration of survival, courage, and the bonds between women.While Chasny will not be present at the booth in person, copies of his books will be available, and readers can still interact with event representatives to learn more about the author's works.Don't miss this opportunity to discover the literary contributions of Kennar Tawnee Chasny, an author whose diverse life experiences have shaped his captivating storytelling.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

