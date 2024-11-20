Musk’S Department Aims To Use Supreme Court Rulings To Limit Agency Power

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk's newly established Department of Efficiency (DOGE) plans to utilize recent Supreme Court decisions to curtail the authority of agencies.



This initiative seeks to streamline government operations by targeting regulations viewed as unnecessary and costly. Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX , and Vivek Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate, lead under President-elect Donald Trump.



Their objective is to cut federal spending and eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies. DOGE aims to identify regulations that exceed the legislative authority granted by Congress.



Musk and Ramaswamy reference two significant Supreme Court cases: West Virginia v. EPA (2022) and Loper Bright v. Raimondo (2024). These rulings restrict the regulatory powers of federal agencies, providing a legal basis for their proposed changes.



In West Virginia v. EPA , the Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency could not impose broad regulations without explicit Congressional approval.







This decision limits the agency's ability to enforce stringent environmental policies without legislative backing.



Similarly, Loper Bright v. Raimondo overturned the Chevron deference, which previously required courts to defer to agency interpretations of ambiguous laws.



This shift allows for greater judicial scrutiny over agency actions, supporting DOGE's mission to challenge existing regulations.

Musk and Ramaswamy's Budget-Cutting Plan

Musk and Ramaswamy aim to cut up to R$ 11.4 trillion ($2 trillion) from the federal budget by eliminating wasteful spending and redundant programs.



They plan to compile a list of regulations for review by President Trump , who could suspend or rescind these rules through executive action.



The initiative may also lead to layoffs in federal agencies, with affected workers offered early retirement and severance payments.



DOGE intends to work with the Office of Management and Budget to identify the minimum number of employees necessary for agencies to perform their essential functions. While DOGE's goals are ambitious, challenges remain.



The commission lacks formal governmental authority, making it uncertain whether it can achieve significant changes without Congressional support for mandatory spending programs like Social Security and Medicare.

