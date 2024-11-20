Author Dr. Sandy Islands Shares Metaphysical Journey And Inspiration At Miami Book Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Islands will sign copies of her novels“A Ripple in Time” and“Be the Light: Thoughts for the Day” at The Reading Glass Booth on November 23.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Licensed psychotherapist and author Dr. Sandy Islands will bring her unique blend of storytelling and spiritual guidance to the 2024 Miami Fair on Saturday, November 23, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Dr. Islands will showcase her works,“A Ripple in Time” and“Be the Light: Thoughts for the Day ,” at The Reading Glass Books booth, located in Section E, Booth # 338 and 340.Dr. Islands' novel,“A Ripple in Time,” blends metaphysical mystery and romance in a story that explores themes of self-worth, divine energy, and spiritual awakening. Set against the stunning backdrop of Pagosa Springs, Colorado,“A Ripple in Time” follows Tara Benton, a woman healing from heartbreak, who goes on a journey filled with intuitive messages, dreams, and mysterious forces. As Tara's connection with a ski instructor, Alex, deepens, they unravel an enigmatic metaphysical mystery that leads them to a deeper understanding of love and the metaphysical realm.Dr. Islands will also be signing her uplifting collection,“Be the Light: Thoughts for the Day,, which offers 366 daily reflections designed to guide readers through life's challenges with spiritual wisdom. The book invites readers to connect with their higher selves and the divine, promoting a deeper sense of inner peace and understanding.As a licensed psychotherapist, hypnotherapist, and addiction counselor, Dr. Islands' works reflect her rich background in human consciousness and spiritual healing. A graduate of Seton Hill University with a Master's in Writing Popular Fiction, she currently resides in Southern California.Join Dr. Islands for an inspiring and personal experience at the Miami Book Fair on November 23. Don't miss the chance to meet the author, explore her books, and receive a signed copy of her transformative works.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

