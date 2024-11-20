Nealie Miller Shares A Family's Remarkable Journey Of Redemption And Hope In 'A Fresh Start'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Miller's inspirational memoir will be showcased in Miami Fair through The Reading Glass on November 22, 2024.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nealie Miller, an author whose life story is nothing short of a miracle, is set to share his heartfelt memoir,“A Fresh Start ,” at the 2024 Miami Book Fair. On November 22, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Miller will be at The Reading Glass Books booth in Section E, Booth # 338 and 340, sharing his extraordinary journey of transformation, faith, and hope.In“A Fresh Start,” Miller recounts the true story of a man who nearly lost everything, including his family, to a world he never imagined he would be part of. From the depths of despair, where sin had taken its toll, Miller's family found redemption and a renewed sense of purpose through the grace of God. His memoir takes readers on an emotional ride, from humble beginnings to a life filled with blessings threefold. The heart of this story is hope - a testament to the power of faith and the unwavering love of God.“If God could save me, He can save you too,” says Miller. His story is a source of hope for others who may be struggling, just like he once did. He had a journey from nothing to everything, and he is blessed to share this story with the world.Join Nealie Miller at the Miami Book Fair to hear more about“A Fresh Start” and experience the journey that is bound to inspire readers from all walks of life. This event, in partnership with The Reading Glass Books, promises to be a powerful reminder of the life-changing potential of faith and perseverance.For more information and updates on the book showcase of“A Fresh Start” at the Miami Book Fair, follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook and Instagram.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

