360 Advanced Teams Up With Redapt Transforming Businesses' With Scalable, Efficient, And Secure Infrastructure

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Advanced, a trusted provider of cybersecurity, audit, and compliance services, is excited to announce its strategic alliance with Redapt, a premier IT solutions provider specializing in cloud infrastructure, data analytics, and enterprise solutions. This alliance aims to empower organizations with enhanced IT capabilities, improved security posture, and seamless cloud migration strategies.

Together, 360 Advanced and Redapt are committed to helping businesses build secure, efficient, and scalable infrastructures that drive digital transformation while ensuring full compliance with industry standards and regulations. By combining Redapt's expertise in cloud architecture with 360 Advanced's knowledge of cybersecurity and compliance, this collaboration will offer high-performance solutions tailored to meet the complex needs of businesses across various industries.

Key Alliance Benefits:



Cloud Solutions : Redapt will provide cutting-edge cloud architecture and migration services, enabling clients to leverage flexible, scalable, and cost-effective cloud environments.

Enhanced Security & Compliance : 360 Advanced's deep expertise in cybersecurity, risk management, and industry-specific compliance (including FedRAMP, HITRUST, PCI-DSS, SOC2, ISO and others) will be integrated into Redapt's cloud solutions to ensure organizations stay secure and compliant throughout their digital transformation.

Seamless IT Infrastructure Management : Redapt will manage and optimize hybrid and multi-cloud environments, ensuring peak performance, security, and cost-efficiency for clients, along with 24/7 monitoring and support.

Tailored Industry Solutions : The alliance enables both companies to customize IT and cloud solutions for specific industry needs, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and more. End-to-End IT Services : From cloud consultation and architecture to migration, ongoing management, and continuous security monitoring, this alliance will provide a holistic approach to digital transformation and IT infrastructure optimization.

"Partnering with Redapt as a trusted IT solutions provider allows us to elevate our clients' cybersecurity and compliance strategies. With our expertise in third-party attestation services, we strengthen their ability to navigate complex frameworks like FedRAMP, SOC 2, ISO, and NIST compliance. Together, we empower organizations to secure their digital infrastructure and meet regulatory requirements with confidence."

- Mike Skidmore, Global Alliance Manager

"Partnering with Advanced 360 as our trusted 3rd Party Attestation Organization elevates our cybersecurity strategy and regulatory compliance. Their expertise bolsters our CISO advisory services empowering us to better assist clients with initiatives such as FedRAMP, SOC 2, ISO, and NIST compliance."

- Phil Wong, Sr. Director of Cybersecurity

About Redapt:

Redapt is a premier end-to-end technology solutions provider with 26 years of experience, specializing in data center infrastructure, cloud implementations, AI, machine learning, application modernization, and cybersecurity. Redapt delivers tailored, vendor-neutral solutions across more than 40 countries, ensuring quality and efficiency in meeting client-specific needs. Their commitment to building lifetime relationships and reducing technical debt underscores their role as a trusted resource for businesses seeking to harness emerging technologies for growth and success.



About 360 Advanced:

360 Advanced is committed to advancing cybersecurity and compliance for a diverse range of clients, from emerging tech startups to Fortune 500 companies. With nearly two decades of experience, 360 Advanced offers a wide array of services, including ISO 27001,

HITRUST , SOC,

FEDRAMP ,

Penetration Testing , Risk Assessments, and more. For more information, visit

360 Advanced .

