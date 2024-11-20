BASIS Baton Rouge Primary Mid City And BASIS Baton Rouge Materra Achieve Significant Academic Gains

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BASIS Baton Rouge Primary Mid City and BASIS Baton Rouge Materra have announced significant academic gains, as reflected in their 2024 School Performance Scores (SPS).

The Louisiana Department of Education School Performance Scores are based on criteria such as year-to-year student academic progress and proficiency on the state assessment for grades 3–8. The scores are an indicator of how well a school prepares its students for the next level of study.

BASIS Baton Rouge Primary Mid City experienced a remarkable 19.3-point increase, rising from an SPS of 57.3 to 76.6. This substantial growth propelled the school to a "B" rated campus, demonstrating a significant improvement in student achievement.

BASIS Baton Rouge Materra also achieved notable progress, increasing its SPS from 90.8 to 102.3, an 11.5-point gain. This achievement solidified the school's "A" rating status while setting a new benchmark by surpassing an SPS of 100.

"We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and staff," said Carolyn McGarvey, CEO of BASIS Ed Louisiana. "These exceptional results are a testament to our commitment to providing a rigorous, college-preparatory education that empowers students to reach their full potential."

BASIS Baton Rouge Primary Mid City and BASIS Baton Rouge Materra are tuition-free charter schools serving students in the East Baton Rouge Parish School District. The schools provide an accelerated curriculum designed to prepare students for success in college and beyond.

Earlier this year, both schools achieved incredible results on the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP). BASIS Baton Rouge Primary Mid City earned the highest year-over-year academic gains of any school in Louisiana, and BASIS Baton Rouge Materra was the highest-performing open-enrollment school in Baton Rouge. These impressive state assessment results played a large role in the schools' dramatic SPS increases.

BASIS Baton Rouge Primary Mid City and BASIS Baton Rouge Materra are both accepting applications for the 2025–26 school year. Both schools are open to all learners in East Baton Rouge, with no entrance exams. To learn more about enrollment, please visit enrollBASIS.

About BASIS Charter Schools

BASIS Charter Schools are a network of high-performing, tuition-free public charter schools, offering a rigorous college preparatory curriculum for grades K–12. Founded in 1998, the BASIS Charter School network educates students at the highest international levels. In 2024, BASIS Peoria was named the #1 High School in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. As of the 2024–25 academic year, there are 40 public charter school campuses managed by BASIS Ed. These campuses serve more than 24,000 students across Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit enrollBASIS , enrollBASISTX , or BASISed .

