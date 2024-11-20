Fly-E Group Announces Second Quarter And First Half Of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly-E Group, (Nasdaq: FLYE ) ("Fly-E" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing and selling smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories, today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2025 ended September 30, 2024.

Selected Second Quarter Financial Results



Revenue: $6.8 million, compared with $8.8 million in Q2 2023.

Gross profit: $2.9 million, compared with $3.8 million in Q2 2023.

Total operating expense: $4.1 million, compared with $2.7 million in Q2 2023. Net loss: $1.1 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with net income of $0.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in Q2 2023.

Mr. Zhou (Andy) Ou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fly-E, remarked,

"Despite recent market challenges, we remain committed to driving growth and expanding our market presence. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, we held a stable gross margin above 40%, even as operating expenses increased with our efforts to add e-bike rental business. For the first half of fiscal 2025, our gross margin improved to 40.9%, up from 39.0% last year, reflecting disciplined cost management and a commitment to profitability. While we saw a dip in revenue due to external factors, these stable margins underscore the effectiveness of our approach.

On the product and market side, we're energized by the success of our recent initiatives. At October's Electrify Expo in New York, our product lineup- featuring 11 models spanning e-bikes, e-motorcycles, and e-scooters, with three newly launched models in the e-motorcycles-drew strong interest and received highly positive feedback. Additionally, the launch of our e-bike Rental Service offers customers a flexible, affordable way to experience our products and positions us well to meet shifting consumer needs. As part of our growth strategy, we're expanding into key markets like Miami, Los Angeles and Toronto and broaden our presence . On the technological front, we are leveraging innovation to enhance customer convenience, including ongoing development of our mobile apps designed to streamline user experiences and provide more features for our customers. Our involvement in New York City's Trade-in Program for e-bikes and batteries is aligned with our commitment to setting high safety standards in the electric vehicle industry, helping provide UL-certified e-bikes for delivery workers. Moving forward, our dedication to innovation, safety, and superior customer experience is expected to continue to drive growth and enhance value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues were $6.8

million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 22.1%, from $8.8

million for the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was primarily due to the decrease in sales volume by 5,850 units, from 20,906 units for the same period last year to 15,056 units for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Retail sales revenue was $5.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, a

decrease of

12.5%, from $6.8

million

for the same period last year. Wholesale revenue was $0.9

million

for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 54.8% from

$2.0

million for the same period last year. The decrease in retail sales revenue is mainly due to recent lithium

battery

accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters. With an increasing number of lithium-battery explosion incidents in New York, customers are less inclined to purchase E-Bikes. Consequently, the management believes that sales have declined as customers opt for oil-powered vehicles over electric vehicles. The decrease in wholesales revenue was driven primarily by the decrease in orders from the top two customers who closed their stores.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $3.9

million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of

21.6%, from $5.0

million for the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to a reduction in units sold, which declined by 5,850 units, to 15,056 units for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 from 20,906 units for the same period last year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $2.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 22.8%, from $3.8 million for the same period last year. Gross margin was 42.6% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to 42.9% for the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $4.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 54.5%, from $2.7 million for the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was attributable to the increase in payroll expenses, rent expenses, advertising expenses, professional fees, and insurance expenses as the Company expanded its business.



Selling expenses were $2.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.6 million for the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, utilities expenses, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were $0.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.4 million for the same period last year. Rent expenses were $0.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.6 million for the same period last year. Advertising expenses were $0.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $14,339 for the same period last year. The increase in these expenses was primarily due to the increased number of new employees hired for repair and maintenance business operation in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

General and administrative expenses were $2.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year. Professional fees increased to $0.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.3 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to the increase in audit fee, consulting fee, legal fee and IR expenses associated with ongoing reporting obligations. Payroll expenses increased to $0.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 from $0.2 million for the same period last year primarily due to additional employees hired in operation departments. Insurance expenses increased to $0.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $24,570 for the same quarter of prior year as a result of purchase of the directors and officers liability insurance after initial public offering in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $1.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $0.7 million for the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share

Basic and diluted losses per share were $0.05 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for

the same period last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was negative

$1.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to positive EBITDA of

$1.3 million for

the same period last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $14.7

million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 11.5%, from $16.6

million for the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was driven primarily by a decrease in total units sold, which decreased by 4,067 units, to 31,936

units

for the first half of fiscal year 2025 from 36,003

units

for the same period last year. For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and for the six months ended September 30, 2024, the quantity of E-bikes and batteries sold decreased by 2,963 and 2,624, respectively.

Retail sales revenue was $12.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a

decrease of

1.1%, from $12.9

million

for the same period last year. Wholesale revenue was $1.9

million

for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 48.1% to

$3.7

million for the same period last year. The decrease in retail sales revenue is mainly due to recent lithium-battery accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters. With an increasing number of lithium-battery explosion incidents in New York, customers are less inclined to purchase E-Bikes. Consequently, sales have declined as customers opt for oil-powered vehicles over electric vehicles. The decrease in wholesales revenue was driven primarily by the closure of stores by the top two customers who closed their stores in December 2023 due to lack of profitability.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $8.7

million for the for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of

14.1%, from $10.1

million for the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to more favorable pricing the Company obtained from its suppliers, particularly for batteries, as well as a reduction in battery sales volume. These factors collectively contributed to the overall decrease in cost of revenues. The unit cost for battery decreased 36%, to $75 in the first half of fiscal year 2025 from $117 in the same period last year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $6.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 7.4%, from $6.5 million for the same period last year. Gross margin was 40.9% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, increased from 39.0% for the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $7.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 57.2%, from $4.6 million for the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was attributable to the increase in payroll expenses, rent expenses, meals and entertainment expenses, professional fees, and development expenses as the Company expanded business.



Selling expenses were $3.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $2.7 million for the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, utilities expenses, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were $1.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.8 million for the same period last year. Rent expenses were $1.5

million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.1

million for the same period last year. Utilities expenses were $119,252 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $68,863 for the same period last year. Advertising expenses were $0.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $26,066 for the same period last year. The increase in these expenses was primarily due to the increase number of new employees hired for business operating in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

General and administrative expenses were $3.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.9 million for the same period last year. Professional fees increased to $1.3

million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.5

million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to the increase in audit fee, consulting fee, legal fee and IR expenses associated with the Company's initial public offering and ongoing reporting obligations.

Payroll expenses increased to $0.8

million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, from $0.4 million for the same period las year primarily due to additional employees hired in operation and accounting departments. Insurance expenses increased to $0.5

million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.1 million for the same period of prior year as a result of purchase of directors and officers liability insurance after initial public offering in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Software development fee increase to $0.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.1 million for the same period last year as a result of maintenance for Fly E-Bike app during the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $1.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share

Basic and diluted losses per share were $0.06 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.05 for

the same period last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was negative

$1.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to positive EBITDA of

$2.1 million for

the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of

September

30, 2024, the Company had cash of $1.3 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was $9.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.6 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $2.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $12.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $0.3 million for the same period last year.

Business Update

At the Electrify Expo in New York, a leading event in the micromobility industry held from October 12 to 13, 2024, the Company showcased its full product lineup, featuring 11 models, including e-bikes, e-motorcycles, and e-scooters. Among the highlights were three newly launched e-motorcycle models: the DT, designed for off-road adventures; the EK, offering a balanced mix of stability and efficiency; and the DP, delivering a powerful and exhilarating riding experience.

Over the two-day event, Fly-E captivated more than 10,000 attendees, facilitating over 1,500 successful test rides and receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback. With four dedicated booths and meticulous preparation, the Company's offerings attracted a diverse audience, ranging from couples and families to young professionals. Many attendees expressed interest in visiting the Company's New York stores in Queens, Manhattan, Bronx, and Brooklyn for further exploration and in-store shopping.

As part of its growth strategy, Fly-E is committed to prioritizing eco-friendly innovation and enhancing user experience in its product development. Leveraging insights gained from the event, the Company plans to refine its offerings and expand its market presence.

About Fly-E Group, Inc.

Fly-E Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle company that is principally engaged in designing, installing and selling smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, electric scooters and related accessories under the brand "Fly E-Bike." The Company's commitment is to encourage people to incorporate eco-friendly transportation into their active lifestyles, ultimately contributing towards building a more environmentally friendly future. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (the "U.S. GAAP"), management periodically uses certain "non-GAAP financial measures," as such term is defined under the rules of the SEC, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For example, non-GAAP measures may exclude the impact of certain items such as acquisitions, divestitures, gains, losses and impairments, or items outside of management's control. Management believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure provides investors and analysts useful insight into its financial position and operating performance. Any non-GAAP measure provided should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Further, the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the calculation of similarly titled financial measures presented by other companies and therefore may not be comparable among companies.

The Company uses EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to evaluate its operating performance. The Company believes EBITDA provides additional insight into its underlying, ongoing operating performance and facilitates year-to-year comparisons by excluding the earnings impact of interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and that presenting EBITDA is more representative of its operational performance and may be more useful for investors.

The Company reconciles its non-GAAP financial measure to its net income, which is its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA includes adjustments for provision for income taxes, as applicable, interest income and expense, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to net income as determined by U.S. GAAP, and its calculations thereof may not be comparable to those reported by other companies. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance and provides useful information to investors because it highlights trends in its business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on U.S. GAAP measures and because it eliminates items that have less bearing on its operating performance. EBITDA, as presented herein, is a supplemental measure of its performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to its U.S. GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting its business. EBITDA is a measure of operating performance that is not defined by U.S. GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net (loss) income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's

current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the section under "Risk Factors"

of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 21, 2024, filed with the SEC on June 28, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Fly-E Group, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]