Dell Technologies To Present At Investor Conference In December
Date
11/20/2024 5:31:10 PM
ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) announces that Arthur Lewis, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present in a fireside chat at the following conference:
UBS Global technology and AI conference – Scottsdale, AZ
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024
2:15 p.m. MT / 4:15 p.m. ET
A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at href="" rel="nofollow" delltechnologie .
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL ) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.
