(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global effervescent tablet market

size is estimated to grow by USD 4.80 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

8.36%

during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of effervescent tablets among aging population

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

availability of effervescent supplements for youth and children. However,

high sodium content in effervescent tablets

poses a challenge market players include Alturix Ltd., Bayer AG, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., HERMES PHARMA GmbH, Natur Produkt Zdrovit Sp Z O O, Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, SciTech Specialities Pvt Ltd., Strava Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd., Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., and Vovantis Laboratories. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Effervescent Tablet Market 2024-2028

Effervescent Tablet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, India, and Japan Key companies profiled Alturix Ltd., Bayer AG, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., HERMES PHARMA GmbH, Natur Produkt Zdrovit Sp Z O O, Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, SciTech Specialities Pvt Ltd., Strava Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd., Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., and Vovantis Laboratories

Market Driver

The Effervescent Tablet Market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising trend of dietary supplements for overall health. However, market restraints include high production costs and the need for specialized equipment and precise ingredient control. The manufacturing process involves granulation, mixing, tablet compression, and packing. Raw ingredients and equipment are essential, along with personnel and quality control for regulatory compliance. Market opportunities exist in various sectors, including vitamins and minerals for health issues, demographic groups like children for growth and development, older persons for bone health and cognitive function, and functional components like herbal extracts, amino acids, and antioxidants. Effervescent tablets offer unique benefits like taste preferences, such as fruity or citrusy flavors, and wider customer bases. Producers focus on product formulation and global market methods for indications like hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and prescription medications. The highest contributors are diuretics, pain management, and gastric disorders, with analgesics like acetaminophen and aspirin providing immediate relief. Dental products, including antacids and dental care, are also significant. The end-user segments include retail pharmacies, drug stores, e-commerce, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. The manufacturing process includes dry and wet granulation, consistent distribution, and homogeneous tablet presses for tablet shape, coating, stability, and flavor. Additional processing steps involve the effervescent reaction and tablet disintegration. The market caters to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, hospitals, home care, and specialty clinics.



The young population's preference for convenience and taste over traditional nutritious food has led to a significant increase in the demand for effervescent tablets as nutraceutical solutions. These tablets, available in various formats, shapes, and flavors, offer a fun and easy way for individuals to address nutrient deficiencies. Vendors like Strava Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Cater to this trend by providing effervescent vitamin products in attractive shapes such as bears, fruits, and flowers, and various flavors. Parents are increasingly conscious of the vitamin supplements their children consume, making these products a popular choice for meeting health needs in a convenient and enjoyable manner.



Market Challenges



The Effervescent Tablet Market faces several challenges in the production of dietary supplements for overall health. High production costs, specialized equipment, and precise ingredient control are major restraints. Additional packaging needs and the need for quality control and regulatory compliance add to the costs. The manufacturing process involves granulation, mixing, tablet compression, and packing, which require pharmaceutical-grade raw ingredients, equipment, personnel, and strict quality control. Despite these challenges, there are market opportunities for producers of effervescent tablets. Vitamins and minerals, health issues, and demographic groups like children and older persons offer growth potential. Functional components such as herbal extracts, amino acids, antioxidants, and electrolytes provide health benefits and serve as marketing points for these tablets. Taste preferences, such as fruity and citrusy flavors, expand the customer base. Producers can formulate effervescent tablets for various indications and population types, including prescription medications, over-the-counter supplements, and dental products. The global market for effervescent tablets includes end-users such as pharmacies, retail stores, and internet platforms. The manufacturing process involves additional steps for the effervescent reaction, tablet disintegration, and ensuring consistent distribution and homogeneous tablet shape. Effervescent tablets are used for various applications, including diuretics, pain management, and gastric disorders. Analgesics, such as acetaminophen and aspirin, provide immediate relief and are among the highest contributors to the market. The market for effervescent tablets is diverse, with applications in pharmaceuticals, hospitals, home care, and specialty clinics. Dental products, such as antacids and dental care products, are also significant contributors. The dry method, including dry conditioning and consistent distribution, is commonly used for manufacturing effervescent tablets. The tablets must be stable, with the right flavor, appearance, and coating to meet consumer preferences. The effervescent tablet market faces a significant limitation due to the high sodium content in these products. Sodium bicarbonate, which enables the tablets to fizz and dissolve, has been linked to medical conditions such as high blood pressure. A study of over 300,000 patients in the UK published in the European Heart Journal in February 2022 warned against consuming dissolving, fizzy acetaminophen (paracetamol) containing salt, due to an increased risk of heart attacks, heart failures, and death. This research underscores the potential negative impact of sodium-rich effervescent tablets on market growth.

Segment Overview



This effervescent tablet market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Hospital pharmacy

1.2 Retail pharmacy 1.3 Online pharmacy



2.1 Prescription 2.2 Over the counter



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Hospital pharmacy-

The global effervescent tablet market is anticipated to experience significant growth due to the rising prevalence of diseases such as flu and gastrointestinal disorders. This trend is particularly noticeable in the hospital pharmacy segment, which is expected to expand at a rate during the forecast period. Large hospitals and clinics, equipped with advanced medical infrastructure, procure effervescent tablets in bulk to cater to the increasing number of patients. The availability of efficient treatment and in patient visits to hospitals and clinics due to symptoms like headache, nausea, vomiting, photophobia, and phonophobia will further fuel the demand for these tablets. Consequently, the hospital pharmacy segment's growth will propel the expansion of the global effervescent tablet market.

Research Analysis

The Effervescent Tablet Market is a segment of the dietary supplement industry, characterized by the use of effervescent tablets for overall health and wellness. The manufacturing process of effervescent tablets involves specialized equipment and precise ingredient control, leading to higher production costs compared to conventional tablets and capsules. The process includes granulation, mixing, tablet compression, and packing, which require significant investment in pharmaceutical-grade equipment, personnel, and quality control. Despite these market restraints, the demand for effervescent tablets continues to grow due to their unique advantages. These tablets offer faster dissolution and absorption, making them an attractive option for consumers seeking quick relief or enhanced nutrient bioavailability. Market opportunities exist for producers of effervescent tablets, particularly in the areas of vitamins and minerals, as well as for addressing health issues specific to various demographic groups. The "Pharmaceuticals" journal has reported on the growing trend towards solid dosage forms, such as effervescent tablets, due to their convenience and efficacy. However, additional processing steps, such as the effervescent reaction and tablet disintegration, add complexity to the manufacturing process and further increase production costs. Regulatory compliance is also a critical consideration, requiring ongoing investment in personnel and resources to ensure product safety and efficacy.

Market Research Overview

The Effervescent Tablet Market is a significant segment of the dietary supplement industry, known for its overall health benefits. These tablets, which dissolve in water to create a fizzy solution, offer various health advantages, including vitamins and minerals, functional components, herbal extracts, amino acids, antioxidants, and electrolytes. The manufacturing process involves specialized equipment and precise ingredient control, leading to higher production costs. The market faces restraints due to high production costs and additional packaging needs. The process includes granulation, mixing, tablet compression, and packing. Pharmaceutical raw ingredients and equipment, personnel, quality control, and regulatory compliance are essential factors. Market opportunities exist for producers catering to various demographic groups, such as children for growth and development, older persons for bone health and cognitive function, and adults for pain management, diuretics, and antacids. The market includes prescription medications, over-the-counter supplements, and dental products. The manufacturing process involves the dry method (wet granulation, dry condition, consistent distribution, homogeneous) and the wet method (coated tablets, stability, flavor, appearance). End-user segments include retail pharmacies, drug stores, e-commerce, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Effervescent tablets offer unique healthcare solutions for various indications, population types, and end-users. They cater to prescription medications, daily used tablets, and major shareholders in the pharmaceutical industry. Market opportunities lie in producing a wide range of flavors, including fruity and citrusy, to cater to diverse taste preferences. Analgesics, such as acetaminophen and aspirin, are among the highest contributors to the market due to their immediate relief properties. Other applications include diuretics, pain management, and gastric disorders. The market also includes respiratory diseases, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and healthcare experts, such as physicians, specialists, and pharmacies. In conclusion, the Effervescent Tablet Market presents significant opportunities for growth due to its diverse applications, health benefits, and unique manufacturing process. Producers must focus on quality control, regulatory compliance, and cost-effective production to cater to various end-users and demographic groups. The 'Pharmaceuticals' journal provides valuable insights into the latest trends, market analysis, and research in the field of solid dosage forms, including effervescent tablets.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacy



Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Type



Prescription

Over The Counter

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

